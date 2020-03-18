After a whirlwind day on the NFL quarterback carousel, the Bears still are looking for one

A memorable day of NFL free-agent negotiations started with a social media announcement.
Bright and early Tuesday, Tom Brady posted a message on Twitter titled, “Forever a Patriot” -- only the note explained he no longer would be one.
“I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” he wrote.
By the end of the day, the six-time Super Bowl champion reportedly had an agreement in principle to leave his home of 20 seasons in New England to join the Buccaneers. The deal is expected to be worth about $30 million a year, NFL Network reported.
It was one of a few huge quarterback moves on the second day of the free-agency negotiating period, but only minor news involved the Bears on that front.
Backup Chase Daniel, who played four games in place of starter Mitch Trubisky over two seasons, is joining the Lions on a three-year contract. But as of Tuesday night, it was unknown which quarterback Bears general manager Ryan Pace would land to replace Daniel and -- at the very least -- compete with Trubisky for the starting job.
We can at least cross off a few options.
You have free articles remaining.
Philip Rivers, who has spent all 16 of his seasons with the Chargers, reportedly is headed to the Colts on a one-year deal worth about $25 million. Ryan Tannehill agreed to an extension with the Titans on Sunday, and Case Keenum (Browns) and Marcus Mariota (Raiders) came off the board Monday.
Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater reportedly is joining the Panthers, who announced on social media they “give Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.”
Newton, the No. 1 draft pick in 2011, will be on the move after nine seasons, four playoff berths and one Super Bowl appearance. He took exception with the wording of the Panthers’ post, replying: “Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this.”
So Newton tops the list of leftovers, though whichever team scoops him up will be betting he is recovered from the Lisfranc injury to his left foot that required surgery and caused him to miss almost the entire 2019 season.
He also has had two right shoulder surgeries since 2017. Complicating matters regarding Newton’s health is that the NFL banned teams from bringing players to their facilities for physicals due to coronavirus concerns. NFL Network reported Tuesday night the league has advised teams to include contingency language in their trade agreements to account for players who can’t pass physicals.
Jameis Winston, who is a free agent, is in the same boat as Newton, searching for a new team because of Brady’s arrival.
And then there are the two scenarios that appear most likely for the Bears. The Bengals’ Andy Dalton and the Jaguars’ Nick Foles, for whom the Bears have discussed trades this week, remain available.
The Patriots and Chargers join the Bears as teams looking for quarterbacks with the new league year beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The race is on to see which team secures a new quarterback next.