After COVID-19 killed 36 at LaSalle VA home, GOP lawmaker wants state health officials to jump more quickly on outbreaks

While Rezin’s bill has yet to be assigned to a committee, Democratic Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park, who chairs the Senate veterans panel, said he would support anything that comes before his committee that “benefits the health and well-being of our veterans.”

During a series of legislative hearings this fall and winter, Pritzker administration officials have defended their handling of the outbreak while at the same time pledging a thorough investigation to uncover what went wrong.

In response to questions about the time it took state officials to visit the home, the administration has said local health departments have the primary responsibility for investigating outbreaks. They also said public health officials were in regular contact with the state VA about the outbreak.

When an official from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs visited the LaSalle home on Nov. 13, she identified a number of lapses, including wall-mounted dispensers filled with an alcohol-free hand sanitizer that has been found ineffective against the new coronavirus and staff members not following property sanitation and social distancing procedures.