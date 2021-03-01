After COVID-19 killed 36 at LaSalle VA home, GOP lawmaker wants state health officials to jump more quickly on outbreaks

Illinois public health officials would be required to visit state-run veterans homes almost immediately upon learning of an infectious disease outbreak under legislation introduced by a Republican state senator whose district includes the home where 36 veterans died in a coronavirus outbreak.
Republicans have repeatedly criticized Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s health department for taking more than 10 days to visit the LaSalle Veterans Home after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak began in early November.
Sen. Sue Rezin’s bill would require the state departments of Public Health and Veterans’ Affairs to make an on-site visit before the end of the next business day when an outbreak is identified.
Rezin and GOP state Rep. David Welter, both of Morris, said during a virtual news conference Monday that the LaSalle outbreak could be blamed in part on the Pritzker administration’s failure to adopt recommendations made in a March 2019 state audit issued after a series of deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks at the state veterans home in Quincy. Fourteen Quincy residents died in outbreaks beginning in 2015.
One of those recommendations was for the Illinois Department of Public Health “to standardize policies and procedures for on-site monitoring visits by local health department epidemiological and environmental investigators, and by IDPH when the local health department requests IDPH on-site assistance.”
Rezin noted that Illinois Department of Public Health chief of staff Justin DeWitt testified before a House committee earlier this year that the agency does not have an established policy for when site visits should occur after an outbreak.
“This administration had nine months to implement these recommendations before the pandemic began, yet they failed to do so, with devastating consequences,” Rezin said.
In addition to Rezin’s bill requiring quicker site visits, Welter has introduced a House resolution calling for the state auditor general’s office to review the LaSalle outbreak, as it did with Quincy.
Democratic Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego, who chairs the House Veterans Affairs Committee, is co-sponsoring the measure.
Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said the “administration will work with lawmakers to both strengthen the emergency response to pandemic-related outbreaks at our veterans’ homes and ensure IDPH has the resources it needs to rebuild their hollowed out state agency that has been on the front lines of this pandemic response.”
The 2019 Quincy audit specifically addressed Legionnaires’ disease, Abudayyeh said, and the administration has implemented all the recommendations, “including a site visit from IDPH within 24 hours when Legionella is detected.”
While Rezin’s bill has yet to be assigned to a committee, Democratic Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park, who chairs the Senate veterans panel, said he would support anything that comes before his committee that “benefits the health and well-being of our veterans.”
During a series of legislative hearings this fall and winter, Pritzker administration officials have defended their handling of the outbreak while at the same time pledging a thorough investigation to uncover what went wrong.
In response to questions about the time it took state officials to visit the home, the administration has said local health departments have the primary responsibility for investigating outbreaks. They also said public health officials were in regular contact with the state VA about the outbreak.
When an official from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs visited the LaSalle home on Nov. 13, she identified a number of lapses, including wall-mounted dispensers filled with an alcohol-free hand sanitizer that has been found ineffective against the new coronavirus and staff members not following property sanitation and social distancing procedures.
Former Democratic Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia resigned in January as head of the Illinois VA on the same day a House committee held a hearing into the matter. The administrator of the LaSalle home was fired in December and the nursing director placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
In addition to an internal review by the state health department, the inspector general for the state Department of Human Services is conducting an investigation at Pritzker’s request.
LaSalle was not alone in seeing a surge in COVID-19 deaths this fall and winter as a second wave of the pandemic swept across the state.
The state veterans home in Quincy has recorded 22 coronavirus-related deaths, and there have been 19 since the start of the pandemic at the veterans home in Manteno.
New cases and deaths at the four state-run homes have fallen off since vaccinations of residents and staff began around the start of the new year.
Nearly all residents at the homes have been vaccinated, but inoculations among staff have lagged. At LaSalle only 62% of employees were fully vaccinated as of March 1. That figure is 58% at Quincy, 48% at the VA home in Anna and 41% at the Manteno VA home.