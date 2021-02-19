Alec Mills threw a no-hitter in 2020 — ‘It’s still crazy’ — but the right-hander is in a battle to make the Chicago Cubs rotation

Alec Mills didn’t make any grand plans for the offseason, instead focusing on family time and laying low because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing the Chicago Cubs right-hander didn’t do? Rewatch his Sept. 13 no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mills has not yet seen a replay of the game and sounded content Thursday to avoid reliving the historic day until he retires.

“It’s still crazy,” Mills said Thursday. “You know, it was obviously a special day and something I’ll never forget. But I’m not sure if it still has completely hit me yet. I mean, I realized what I had done, but really the levity of the situation is just, it’s crazy. I just want to get back out there and keep pitching. I think that’s something that we can really celebrate when it’s all over.”

Mills, who was one of 12 pitchers to throw a bullpen Thursday, enters camp battling for a rotation spot after making 11 starts for the Cubs in 2020. Even if he isn’t part of the rotation at the start of the season, the Cubs will need more than five starters to get through the year.