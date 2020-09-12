Andersen wins Stage 14 at Tour de France led by Roglic

"We didn't have to ride the whole day but our guys did the perfect job," Roglic said of his Jumbo-Visma team. "Luckily we had everything under control."

The yellow jersey battle is sure to reignite on Sunday. A 174.5-kilometer (108-mile) trek from Lyon ends with a gruelling ride up Grand Colombier in the Jura mountains suited to creating time gaps.

The Slovenia vs. Colombia contest atop the general classification will play out over two category 1 summits before approaching an even tougher final climb that stretches for more than 17 kilometers (10 miles).

Andersen's win was another tactical victory for the Sunweb team which has made Marc Hirschi of Switzerland a breakout star of the race. Hirschi won Stage 12 in a solo ride.

"When you see this young guy (Hirschi) doing these amazing things, of course I am also getting inspired," Andersen said of his teammate.

Hirschi and another Sunweb rider, Tiesj Benoot, also led with surging bursts in the dynamic closing stages that helped set up Andersen's decisive move.

Sagan, chasing an eighth green jersey title in the past nine Tours, worked hard to close down each move, and did not have the speed to hold second place in the final meters.