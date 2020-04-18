Announcers find ways to keep busy with sports world on hold

"When you have a 3-year-old boy there isn't a lot of down time. It feels so strange not going into work, but I've definitely not had issues with boredom," she said.

Others have devoted their time to assisting others. ESPN's Dave Pasch is raising money for Phoenix-area families having problems paying bills due to job losses.

Pasch, who would normally be calling NBA games, said it has been good to see people rallying around each other while trying to navigate the crisis.

"It was amazing to see how many people were affected right away," he said. "Everyone is working through fear, anxiety and stress, but seeing colleagues and strangers coming together and asking how they can help has been overwhelming."

The ones who may be feeling the effects the most are those who work for regional networks. Unless an announcer or reporter is hired as an employee of the team and network, they are often classified as freelance employees who are paid on a per game basis.

Fox Sports West's Carrlyn Bathe, who is the Los Angeles Kings rinkside reporter, has been doing intermission interviews when the Kings have had video game simulations. Bathe said since the pandemic shutdown started, she has been in regular contact with other announcers.