Anthony Rizzo says to expect ‘crazy’ things when baseball comes back. But first, ‘invest in yourself.’

Anthony Rizzo wants a different style of baseball when the sport resumes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When it gets all going, I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of crazy ideas thrown out there,” Rizzo said Monday on ESPN-AM 1000’s Kap and Co. show. “But I don’t think anything is crazy at this point when it comes to starting back up and scheduling, traveling.

“Whatever we can do to bring the best entertainment and a different kind of spark that baseball brings.”

Rizzo wants to make baseball “as exciting as we can,” adding that if play resumes in 2020, “it’s going to be a sprint.”

He stressed players want to play as many games as possible, even if it means playing doubleheaders.

“If it’s a short season, we can make it just exciting from the get-go,” Rizzo said. “That would be really good for the game and good entertainment for everyone.

“It’s going to be a quick season. HBy the looks of everything, we’re going to be bunkered down for a little bit.”

Rizzo has been at the forefront of raising money and awareness for hospital workers who are “making the ultimate sacrifice” for coronavirus patients.