Anthony Rizzo — via his foundation — and Fergie Jenkins — via Cameo — are raising money to those impacted by coronavirus

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo and Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins are raising money in the wake of the coronavirus.

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation announced it would provide meals to nurses at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital through the foundation’s restaurant partners. Those interested in assisting can text HOPE44 to 5200 for a $20 donation. Donors must be 18 years or older.

Rizzo is a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor.

Meanwhile, Jenkins announced he will donate all the money from his Cameo videos this week to Sloan Park employees affected by the suspension of Cubs spring training.

