Are the Chicago Bears better or worse after free agency and the NFL draft? A position-by-position review of the entire roster.

The biggest waves of free agency crashed upon the NFL shore in March and long since receded. The draft came and went last week. If a 2020 football season is even possible amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis, now is the time to start looking ahead with greater clarity.
For the most part, rosters are solidified. Teams have filled their biggest needs and made their most significant overhauls. Offseason programs will proceed online for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen when players will get a green light to return to team facilities and practice fields.
Still, after months of sorting through the frustrations of 2019, regrouping for 2020 and making a series of moves, the Chicago Bears feel they have positioned themselves to be a championship contender.
“We definitely feel like we’ve improved our team,” general manager Ryan Pace said after the draft concluded Saturday night. “Now we’ve got to go out there and compete. And we’ve got to stay healthy. But we definitely feel like we’re in a much better position.”
Pace’s spring optimism is predictable. Every GM is expressing similar sentiments as April draws to a close. But are the Bears truly positioned to make a run at the NFC North title?
To help set the stage, the Tribune’s Bears writers went through the roster position by position. As they say in the NFL, you’re either getting better or you’re getting worse. (Unless you stay the same.) So which path are the Bears on?
Quarterbacks
Notable newcomers: Nick Foles
Key departures: Chase Daniel
Brad Biggs: BETTER
Setting aside for now the competition for the starting job the Bears have said will take place in training camp, swapping out Daniel for Foles is an upgrade even if it comes with a price tag. Credit Daniel for a remarkable career. He has earned more than $34 million -- and signed a three-year, $13.05 million contract with the Lions last month -- while making five career starts, three over the last two seasons with the Bears, and attempting 218 passes. Foles has started 48 regular-season games and six more in a storybook postseason career. I expect Foles to be the starter, but even if he’s in the No. 2 role, the Bears have upgraded there based on experience alone.
Colleen Kane: BETTER
We don’t know whether Foles or Mitch Trubisky will provide the type of quarterback play in 2020 that will lead the Bears back to the playoffs. We do know the Bears quarterback room has gotten better with the addition of Foles. He may be coming off a down year with the Jaguars, but the former Super Bowl MVP has shown he can win when it matters. Now can he do it for a full season?
Dan Wiederer: BETTER
Last season, the Bears suffered through Trubisky’s pronounced struggles with no Plan B to rescue a wayward season. Now, according to Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have an “open competition” for the quarterback job. In Foles, the Bears at least have a ninth-year veteran who has made 54 career starts, including the postseason. He was also the Super Bowl MVP a little more than two years ago.
Running backs
Notable newcomers: None
Key departures: None
Biggs: SAME
With no changes to the depth chart except for two undrafted rookie free agents, it seems as if Matt Nagy has placed the blame for the struggles in the running game last season on the position coaches he replaced. The Bears still have confidence in David Montgomery, whom they traded up to choose in Round 3 last year, and they have to do a better job of scheming touches for Tarik Cohen. If not, the adage will prove true: If you aren’t getting better, you’re getting worse.
Kane: SAME
The Bears averaged just 91.1 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry last season, and they didn’t make any key adjustments to the running back group. With Montgomery and Cohen back in their same roles, the Bears instead are looking at changes on the coaching staff and a couple of offensive line additions to boost their running game. More should be expected of Montgomery as he goes into his second season.
Wiederer: SAME
With a lean toward “better” because of expected Year 2 improvement from Montgomery. If Montgomery makes a leap and Nagy can find new ways to get Cohen unlocked, the backfield situation should be just fine.
Wide receivers
Notable newcomers: Darnell Mooney
Key departures: Taylor Gabriel
Biggs: SAME
I’d like to say better, but that would be betting on the upside of a fifth-round draft pick. Mooney has a chance to pan out, and Ryan Pace has a strong track record in Round 5. The bar for improvement over Gabriel isn’t particularly high, but wide receiver can be a challenging position for rookies. Just consider the first-year experience of Riley Ridley, last year’s fourth-round pick. I’ll say same and note the arrow is pointing up because I like Mooney’s skill set, but that also requires Anthony Miller returning healthy from another shoulder surgery and remaining healthy this time.
Kane: SAME
In the long run, the wide receivers group might be better with Mooney than with Gabriel, who missed significant time with two concussions last year. I just don’t think you can project with certainty that the undersized fifth-round pick from Tulane will contribute in 2020 as much as a healthy Gabriel would have in his seventh season. Where this evaluation could prove wrong is if Miller comes back strong from another shoulder surgery and Ridley makes significant strides in his second season.
Wiederer: SAME
Allen Robinson is still Allen Robinson, and that’s a good thing. The Bears are also banking on a significant breakthrough from Miller, continued development from Ridley and timely contributions from Mooney. For now, though, those are all see-it-to-believe-it situations.
Tight ends
Notable newcomers: Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet, Demetrius Harris
Key departures: Trey Burton
Biggs: BETTER
There’s no place to go but up, right? While I’m skeptical Graham can approach the value of his contract, $9 million for this season, there’s no reason to think he can’t by himself exceed the production of the position group from last year: 46 receptions, 416 yards and two touchdowns. The greatest reason for optimism regarding Graham is it sounds like Matt Nagy is fired up about his arrival, and if the coach is on board, it has a chance to work. Kmet should be able to help as a rookie and be an even greater producer in future seasons, and Harris has the benefit of knowing the scheme based on his time in Kansas City. I’m interested to see if the Bears continue to develop Jesper Horsted as a pass-catching option with new position coach Clancy Pendergast.
Kane: BETTER
It’s not hard for Bears tight ends to be better than last year, when they combined for 46 catches, 416 yards and two touchdowns. Say what you want about 33-year-old Graham’s career trajectory, but the Bears’ new U tight end had more receiving yards (447) and touchdowns (three) than all Bears tight ends combined. And in Kmet, it feels like Ryan Pace might have hit on a tight end after recent failed attempts with Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen and Trey Burton. The Bears think Kmet can contribute as a rookie at the Y position, but how much remains to be seen.
Wiederer: BETTER
It’s unfortunate the Bears were forced into full do-over mode, signing Graham because Burton didn’t work out and drafting Kmet because Shaheen has been a huge disappointment. But after a 2019 mess in which six tight ends combined for 46 catches, 416 yards and two touchdowns, there’s little question the 2020 group will be better.
Offensive line
Notable newcomers: Germain Ifedi, Jason Spriggs, Arlington Hambright, Lachavious Simmons
Key departures: Kyle Long, Cornelius Lucas
Biggs: SAME
The biggest shift is the exit of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, two years after the Bears celebrated his return following a successful run at Notre Dame, and the arrival of veteran assistant Juan Castillo, who worked with Matt Nagy in Philadelphia and since has spent time with other coaches from the Andy Reid tree: John Harbaugh in Baltimore and Sean McDermott in Buffalo. The offensive line went from a relative strength in 2018 to an issue last year with pretty much the same personnel, so that is concerning. If Castillo is able to push the right buttons, individual improvements across the line can make the Bears better. If not, they could be spinning their wheels in the trenches.
Kane: SAME
The offensive line could look much the same as it did most of last year with Charles Leno, James Daniels, Cody Whitehair, Rashaad Coward and Bobby Massie. However, the low-cost addition of Ifedi has the potential to pay off if he can win the starting right guard job over Coward. The Bears are also banking on the coaching staff, including Castillo, to make the returning players better.
Wiederer: SAME
The offseason reshuffling up front has been shrug-worthy. Ryan Pace and Nagy believe the arrival of Castillo will be a big help. Maybe. Maybe not. Nagy also feels last year’s midseason flip of Whitehair to center and Daniels to left guard made more of a difference than most people realize.
Defensive line
Notable newcomers: John Jenkins
Key departures: Nick Williams
Biggs: SAME
Not a lot of change here. Jenkins, who played eight games for the Bears in 2017, projects to be a backup nose tackle. He’ll be stouter against the run than Williams was, but Williams got paid in free agency because he displayed the ability to rush the passer from the interior. The biggest bump the Bears can get here is if Akiem Hicks can stay healthy at age 30. Roy Robertson-Harris could be poised for a breakout season as he enters a contract year.
Kane: SAME
You could say better if you count the Bears getting back Hicks, who missed 11 games with an elbow injury. But I’m including him as a returning starter. With Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols and Robertson-Harris returning -- and Jay Rodgers back coaching them -- the Bears should be excellent again up front. Williams was a great story last year as an injury replacement, recording his first six career sacks in his seventh season. He earned a new contract with the Lions, but the Bears will march on without him.
Wiederer: SAME
Hicks is 30 and missed 11 games last season with a dislocated elbow. The Bears need him to be a game-wrecker every week for the defense to be elite again and not just very good.
Edge rushers
Notable newcomers: Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson, Barkevious Mingo
Key departures: Leonard Floyd, Aaron Lynch
Biggs: BETTER
There’s a trade-off in paying Quinn $30 million guaranteed to replace Floyd, the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft. The defense should be more effective pressuring quarterbacks, but Floyd’s versatility, athleticism and length allowed him to help in other areas. He became solid at setting the edge in the running game and made it difficult for quarterbacks to throw over or around him. Quinn is not very good versus the run and below average in coverage, but the pass rush really fell off last season. Mingo seems like a decent replacement for Lynch with more ability on special teams, and the Bears hope Gipson can develop into a productive player in a couple of years so they don’t have to keep paying top-of-the-market prices for pass rushers.
Kane: BETTER
Quinn had 11\u00bd sacks last year with the Cowboys. That’s as many as Floyd had in the last three years combined. If Quinn can have a similar year in 2020 opposite Khalil Mack, the Bears pass rush could be scary. Adding a former first-rounder in Mingo and a shot of youth with Tulsa’s Gipson makes the backups more interesting. This looks like the most improved area of the defense, and that’s big after the Bears ranked 24th with 32 sacks last year.
Wiederer: BETTER
Floyd’s release, after he recorded just 18\u00bd sacks in four seasons, was not surprising but still deflating, yet another top-10 pick that didn’t pan out. Quinn will almost certainly be more dangerous across from Mack.
Inside linebackers
Notable newcomers: Devante Bond
Key departures: Nick Kwiatkoski, Kevin Pierre-Louis
Biggs: WORSE
This was the deepest position on the roster last season, and after Kwiatkoski (Raiders) and Pierre-Louis (Redskins) left in free agency, there’s not a proven performer ready to step in if injuries strike. That’s something to keep in mind as the re-signed Danny Trevathan has been a valuable leader but has missed 18 games over the last four seasons. If former fourth-round pick Joel Iyiegbuniwe is ready to ascend into the No. 3 role, he could cover the losses of Kwiatkoski and Pierre-Louis, who both added solid value on special teams. A more even effort from former first-round pick Roquan Smith also could lead to improvement.
Kane: WORSE
Am I allowed to say better and worse at the same time? The Bears will be better because the formidable duo of Trevathan and Smith returns from injuries. However, their depth took a hit when Kwiatkoski and Pierre-Louis, who filled in admirably late in the year, moved on. If Trevathan and Smith stay healthy, the Bears should be fine.
Wiederer: SAME
Depth remains a question behind starters Smith and Trevathan. Kwiatkoski got a well-deserved payday and starting opportunity with the Raiders. The Bears chose to invest instead in retaining the high-energy leadership and playmaking ability of Trevathan. But the ninth-year veteran has to stay healthy. And Smith must soon realize his Pro Bowl potential.
Cornerbacks
Notable newcomers: Jaylon Johnson, Artie Burns, Tre Roberson, Kindle Vildor
Key departures: Prince Amukamara
Biggs: BETTER
If Johnson can be the kind of first-year starter the Bears envision, he can help this team right away. There will be some bumpy spots because he is a rookie, and I don’t know that he will be better than Amukamara was in 2017 or 2018. But the veteran slowed some last season, and Johnson will certainly move better. The depth is improved after it was razor-thin last season, and Kyle Fuller is one of the better cornerbacks in the league.
Kane: SAME
This is the hardest position to evaluate because it’s difficult to know what the Bears will get from Johnson in his rookie season. He’s coming off March shoulder surgery, but Ryan Pace said they expect him to be healthy when they need him. The Bears have better depth pieces to sort through than last year with the additions of Burns, Roberson and the rookie Vildor. I’m not positive Johnson will be as reliable as a nine-year veteran such as Amukamara this season, especially coming off the injury. But Johnson’s future is promising, and replacing Amukamara with him was the right move.
Wiederer: BETTER
Amukamara’s experience and veteran savvy will be missed more than many realize. But Johnson projects as an immediate starter, and if his skill set and makeup are everything the Bears believe them to be, he may lock down the job deep into the 2020s.
Safeties
Notable newcomers: Jordan Lucas, Kentrell Brice
Key departures: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Biggs: SAME
Clinton-Dix’s performance last season was maybe the most overrated element of the Bears defense. He’s on his fourth team in four seasons now, having become the definition of a journeyman. It’s a role the Bears can fill internally, having re-signed Deon Bush to a one-year contract, or it’s possible they add a veteran. Overreaction to the depth chart at safety isn’t warranted at this point. The key is they locked up free safety Eddie Jackson for the long haul in January.
Kane: WORSE
I wonder if the Bears have another move to make to add a veteran safety. Otherwise, it looks like they’re relying on Bush or Jordan Lucas -- with 12 career starts since 2016 between them -- to fill the starting safety hole left by the departure of Clinton-Dix. Neither would make me say the Bears have gotten better. But Bush has been a solid backup over the years, and perhaps the Bears are ready to give him an extended shot at starting.
Wiederer: WORSE
Bush may get the first crack at winning the second starting job across from Jackson. But behind Jackson, it’s hard to know what to expect out of this group.
Specialists
Notable newcomers: Ramiz Ahmed
Key departures: None
Biggs: SAME
Eddy Pineiro is the incumbent in a kicking battle with Ahmed. Even if Pineiro wins, his body of work is too small to tell how things will go this season. The hope is his strong finish to 2019 -- he made his final 11 field-goal attempts -- will carry over into 2020. It’s worth noting only one of those kicks was from beyond 36 yards, a 46-yarder in the 26-3 loss to the Chiefs. What should not be overlooked is the incremental improvement of punter Pat O’Donnell, who seems to get a little bit better every season. He posted a career-best net average of 40.7 yards last year, the best in franchise history. It should be a good group overall for special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.
Kane: SAME
It certainly makes sense to add some competition for Pineiro after he had ups and downs in his rookie season. Pineiro seems like the type of player who could rise to the challenge. Ahmed is incredibly inexperienced with just one season of kicking field goals at Nevada in 2018, so it’s unclear if he can challenge Pineiro for the job. Something tells me the sequel to the Bears kicking competition won’t live up to the craziness of the original.
Wiederer: SAME
Competition is a good thing here. Pineiro was inconsistent in his first NFL season, plain and simple. And while he made his final 11 field-goal attempts, only one of those came from beyond 36 yards.
