As Chicago Cubs report to spring training, 2021 looks like the last hurrah for the World Series championship core: ‘That’s just the reality’

“We were involved in a lot of rumors this year that some were just completely inaccurate, and then I would say some just sort of exaggerated the seriousness of those discussions,” Hoyer said. “Certainly teams called us and we had discussions, but as far as active discussions, right now things are quiet and ... have been for some time.”

The Cubs are confident bounce-back seasons are on the horizon for Bryant and Baez in particular. Their return to career averages would bolster the offense. Some factors for players in a walk year can be harder to quantify.

Part of manager David Ross’ job will require balancing the anxiety a player might experience. The stress of the unknown — how much money he might make or where he could play next season and beyond — and the motivation to play well can present a challenge.

Ross played for seven teams during his 15-year big-league career and lived through some of those uncertainties on a smaller scale. He joked Tuesday that he isn’t an expert at getting a big offseason contract, but the Cubs trio’s circumstances have been on his radar.

Ross got his first taste of managing through a walk-year situation last season with Jon Lester.