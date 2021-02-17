As Chicago Cubs report to spring training, 2021 looks like the last hurrah for the World Series championship core: ‘That’s just the reality’

When the Chicago Cubs fully committed to rebuilding before the 2012 season, they envisioned developing a core group of players to deliver a perennial playoff contender and a World Series title.
Five years after accomplishing the ultimate goal, the Cubs report to spring training in Mesa, Ariz., as an organization in flux. Three cornerstone pieces — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez — are impending free agents after this season. Ace Yu Darvish became a means to add young talent to the farm system and trim from the payroll. The rotation will rely more on pitchability than velocity. The offense, with its previous shortcomings, had a lone notable offseason addition in outfielder Joc Pederson.
And yet, for the myriad questions and, yes, hopefulness surrounding the team ahead of Wednesday’s first workout for pitchers and catchers, there is a harsh truth: 2021 is the last hurrah for this iteration of the Cubs. Most of the key pieces responsible for the franchise’s winningest stretch in the last 80 years won’t be part of the organization after this season.
The uncertain futures of Bryant, Rizzo and Baez in Chicago remain impossible to ignore the closer the calendar moves to free agency. Bryant, 29, and Baez, 28, are earning $19 million and $11.65 million, respectively, in their final arbitration year. A cornerstone player for nearly a decade and the face of the franchise, the 31-year-old Rizzo is completing the second of two club options on his initial seven-year, $41 million extension.
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer acknowledged Tuesday what awaits.
“These guys have been fantastic Cubs that did something historic together, and so, rightfully, Cubs Nation owes that group a debt of gratitude, and they’re always going to be legends for the Cubs,” Hoyer said. “We’ve said all along, pretty clearly, we’d like to keep some of these players. That’d be great. But it’s unrealistic to keep all of the players that were a significant part of 2016. And that’s just the reality.”
Hoyer, who did not specifically name Rizzo, Bryant or Baez, reiterated his plans to meet with the team’s looming free agents during spring training. The conversations will center on their futures and their contract situations, though Hoyer wants the chats to expand beyond that, something he felt was missed last year and hopes to do more of this season.
Spring training represents an ideal time for these types of discussions. Hoyer noted, however, that “nothing’s changed on that front.”
“I’d love to have that continuity and have some of these guys going forward,” Hoyer said. “But what we’ve said is, financially it’s impossible for any team ... to continue with that group indefinitely. And as a result, we won’t be able to keep that entire group together.”
Hoyer believes the current roster — pending Jake Arrieta’s one-year deal becoming official and a relief pitcher signing Hoyer hinted at Tuesday — is largely what the Cubs will start the season with. He said they haven’t engaged in trade talks “for a little while now” and doesn’t anticipate that changing. He indicated a report linking the New York Mets and Cubs in talks involving Bryant was incorrect.
“We were involved in a lot of rumors this year that some were just completely inaccurate, and then I would say some just sort of exaggerated the seriousness of those discussions,” Hoyer said. “Certainly teams called us and we had discussions, but as far as active discussions, right now things are quiet and ... have been for some time.”
The Cubs are confident bounce-back seasons are on the horizon for Bryant and Baez in particular. Their return to career averages would bolster the offense. Some factors for players in a walk year can be harder to quantify.
Part of manager David Ross’ job will require balancing the anxiety a player might experience. The stress of the unknown — how much money he might make or where he could play next season and beyond — and the motivation to play well can present a challenge.
Ross played for seven teams during his 15-year big-league career and lived through some of those uncertainties on a smaller scale. He joked Tuesday that he isn’t an expert at getting a big offseason contract, but the Cubs trio’s circumstances have been on his radar.
Ross got his first taste of managing through a walk-year situation last season with Jon Lester.
“I really value the quality of the human being we have in that locker room and the guys that are going to go through that,” Ross said. “Surely it’s going to be on everybody’s mind. … I know these guys love to play baseball and know they love to play for Chicago. I know that their heart and their time and their energy is invested in winning.
“And I’m going to rely on that, and when they need to come into my office and vent or if I see some type of frustration that might be coming out because of where the mind gets ahead of what actually we can control, then we’ll have those conversations.”
Who the Cubs ultimately sign to an extension might not become apparent for weeks or months, if at all. Regardless, the end of an era is approaching. As spring training kicks off, the Cubs see an opportunity in a winnable division to reach the postseason for the sixth time in seven seasons.
“I really rely on the character of those guys,” Ross said. “I mean, you’re talking about some really quality human beings that have been through some adversity on and off the field in so many different areas. I think this is going to be such a positive for our team, to be honest with you.”