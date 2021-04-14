As COVID-19 uncertainties cause the Chicago Cubs to juggle their roster, President Jed Hoyer says ‘every day is sort of a new challenge’

“It feels like every day is sort of a new challenge with this,” Hoyer said. “We’re doing the best we can with it, honestly. It’s been like, every day, a lot of roster moves, trying to mix and match.”

Hoyer said starter Kyle Hendricks would’ve “gutted it out” and taken the mound Tuesday night if not for the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. Hendricks was sent back to Chicago and was feeling better Wednesday, the Cubs said. He did not test positive for COVID-19, but there was no decision yet on whether he can start this weekend against the Atlanta Braves.

Hoyer and manager David Ross have repeatedly said they’re “encouraging” players to get vaccinated so the team can reach the 85% threshold of Tier 1 employees required by MLB to relax some COVID-19 protocols. Some Cubs players’ wives and girlfriends have started controversies on social media by posting their skepticism about the vaccine’s effectiveness or its long-term effects.

Hoyer said “there are a lot of different perspectives” among players.

“We’re driven by the science of it and we believe in it and think it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “Not everyone shares our beliefs. … Some people may take more convincing than others.”