As the Bears prepare for their 101st season of football, here are 101 pressing questions — presented without answers

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that sometimes there are far more questions than answers. And as frustrating and unsettling as that can be, patience during periods of uncertainty remains a must.
Deep breaths, everyone.
Resist the urge to rush forward. Control that desire to predict the future. Uncertainty is now a huge part of daily life.
But sometimes it’s best to embrace that waiting game while compiling lists of questions and hanging out until the answers begin to materialize.
It is with that mindset that we march forward toward football season, toward Tuesday’s official reporting day for Chicago Bears training camp in Lake Forest, toward an NFL journey in 2020 that promises to be more unpredictable and treacherous than any before it.
As the Bears return to Halas Hall as a full team for the first time since December, they will find their facility overhauled in so many ways.
(Where did all of the couches go? Why is the locker room so spread out? What’s with all the tape arrows directing hallway traffic?)
It will be a while before the new normal feels comfortable. It will take a few weeks before regular practice sessions resume.
Players and coaches must get used to COVID-19 testing procedures and distancing guidelines and find creative ways to build new routines.
No one knows how training camp will feel as it begins. And no one knows how this season will end for a Bears team hopeful to make a significant resurgence. There are so many new wrinkles and changes and, well, questions.
With all of that in mind, we compiled our lengthy list of pressing questions -- presented without answers. In honor of the Bears’ 101st season, we identified 101.
1. How exactly are we going to do this?
2. Seriously. Can a full-contact sport built for big groups learn to function smoothly and safely in a world that now calls for so much distancing and caution?
3. With the coronavirus pandemic still flaring up around the country, is it realistic for the NFL to not only start this season but finish it?
4. With a full 16-game schedule?
5. Plus a new 14-team playoff bracket?
6. With an on-time Super Bowl six months from now?
7. Speaking of Super Bowl LV -- scheduled for Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. – will fans be allowed to attend at that point?
8. If not, what will happen to Super Bowl week without all of the festivities, without the usual hype and pageantry and hullabaloo?
9. Do the Bears, listed at 20-1 odds to win the NFC earlier this spring, have a realistic chance of playing in the big game?
10. If so, won’t they need their quarterback (whomever that turns out to be) to play at a high level all season?
11. With training camp abbreviated significantly and all preseason games canceled, how will the Bears coaching staff revise the structure of its “open competition” for the starting quarterback job?
12. And will there be enough time to judge that competition fairly?
13. Given his status as the incumbent starter and his familiarity with the offensive personnel, doesn’t Mitch Trubisky have an advantage in this shortened competition?
14. Or does Nick Foles’ experience plus his chemistry with coach Matt Nagy, new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and new quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo give him an inside track?
15. Ultimately, who will be the Bears’ Week 1 starter?
16. If it’s Trubisky, how long will the leash be?
17. Will Nagy simply be waiting on the first bad loss or the first erratic performance to make a switch?
18. And if Foles is the starter from Day 1 of the regular season, what will happen if he struggles mightily?
19. Would the Bears be hesitant to turn back to Trubisky?
20. How problematic is it that Trubisky has made 42 career starts (including playoffs) and the Bears offense has scored more than 20 points in only 13 of those games?
21. And given that Foles has changed teams five times since 2015, shouldn’t any optimism for his potential be tempered?
22. Isn’t this the conundrum the Bears always seem to be in, struggling to find a quarterback?
23. Still?
24. For general manager Ryan Pace, who chose Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in 2017 and whose teams have enjoyed only one winning season in five years, how much win-or-else pressure is being applied from above?
25. Didn’t Bears President Ted Phillips say on New Year’s Eve that last season’s 8-8 regression was “unacceptable”?
26. And didn’t Phillips also declare that he “absolutely” expected the Bears to be a championship contender in 2020?
27. So what happens if they aren’t?
28. Will Phillips and Bears Chairman George McCaskey demand accountability if the Bears miss the playoffs for the 12th time in 14 seasons?
29. Is it possible the Bears spend January hunting for a new GM?
30. Or a new coach?
31. Or both?
32. Or will all of the COVID-19-related obstacles of 2020 influence McCaskey and Phillips to be more forgiving with their evaluations?
33. For the enthusiastic Nagy supporters, wasn’t he hired 2\u00bd years ago to elevate the offense and develop Trubisky into a star?
34. So how should Nagy’s failure to do either of those things -- to this point, anyway -- be judged?
35. For the angry Nagy critics, aren’t his Bears still 20-12 over two seasons with a 9-3 record in NFC North games?
36. Isn’t that an acceptable and encouraging mark for a leader who was named the league’s Coach of the Year in 2018?
37. And doesn’t Nagy still exude a contagious positive energy that has created a required level of buy-in from players and coaches?
38. Perhaps more importantly, will Nagy finally find a way to commit to the running game?
39. Why has that been so hard?
40. And does the Bears offensive line have enough of a nasty edge to make that happen?
41. Can new offensive line coach Juan Castillo get significant improvement from that group?
42. If so, is second-year running back David Montgomery poised for a major breakthrough?
43. Say somewhere around 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns?
44. At 33 and entering his 11th NFL season, how much does tight end Jimmy Graham have left in his tank?
45. Will Graham’s production in 2020 be worth the $9 million the Bears guaranteed him in a two-year free-agent contract in March?
46. What did the Bears see in Graham that no one else did?
47. Will he be Pace’s latest swing and miss at tight end (see also: Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen, Trey Burton)?
48. Or will Graham’s durability, veteran savvy and red-zone potential provide a major boost to a team that got next to nothing from its tight ends last season?
49. Speaking of which, can’t the Bears offense -- a bottom-five disaster a year ago -- make a huge leap this season with even modest improvement from every position group?
50. If so, who will be this season’s most pleasant surprise?
51. Wide receiver Anthony Miller?
52. Rookie tight end Cole Kmet?
53. All-purpose back Tarik Cohen?
54. And what’s next for wide receiver Allen Robinson, perhaps the only player on offense who can be Sharpied onto the depth chart as a reliable standout?
55. Which of the Bears’ new coaches will have the greatest impact in 2020?
56. It has to be DeFilippo, right?
57. Or is it Lazor or Castillo?
58. Tight ends coach Clancy Barone?
59. How much of an upgrade did the Bears make to their pass rush by signing Robert Quinn and letting Leonard Floyd go?
60. How much will Quinn’s presence help Khalil Mack?
61. Shouldn’t both players be capable of combining for 25 sacks?
62. If Akiem Hicks can stay healthy all season, how good can this Bears defense be?
63. And if Hicks isn’t able to stay on the field, how much of a drop-off might that create?
64. While the Bears remained solid statistically without Hicks last season, didn’t they really miss his passion and presence?
65. Is this the year inside linebacker Roquan Smith becomes a true star?
66. With a new contract extension and an established reputation as one of the league’s best safeties, what does this next chapter hold for Eddie Jackson?
67. How will defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano adjust in his second season with the Bears to help create more takeaways and sacks?
68. Can Pagano find ways to squeeze more game-changing production out of his game-changing stars?
69. And with Mack, Hicks, Jackson, Smith, Quinn, Kyle Fuller and Danny Trevathan, isn’t Pagano blessed with a surplus of such game-changers?
70. Aside from quarterback, which training camp battles will be the most intriguing to watch?
71. How will the Bears identify starters at strong safety, right guard and right cornerback?
72. What needs to happen for second-round pick Jaylon Johnson to lock down a starting spot at cornerback?
73. Will Johnson be challenged by former CFL star Tre Roberson?
74. What about Artie Burns?
75. Or Kevin Tolliver?
76. Are the Bears still searching for stability at kicker?
77. Only in a much more low-profile manner than last year?
78. What are we to make of Eddy Pineiro’s up-and-down season in 2019?
79. Is Pineiro a shoo-in to remain the kicker by Week 1?
80. For all of 2020?
81. How much of an opportunity will Ramiz Ahmed get to challenge Pineiro?
82. If Khalil Mack is worth $141 million, is his younger brother Ledarius, an undrafted Bears rookie, at least worth a practice squad spot?
83. Which other rookies are worth keeping close tabs on during training camp?
84. Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson?
85. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney?
86. Undrafted running back Artavis Pierce (assuming he has returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list)?
87. If a “Bear Raid” siren is activated and no one is there to hear it, does it really make a sound?
88. Seriously, though, what will games at Soldier Field be like without fans in the stands?
89. How long will that take players to get used to?
90. Will a subdued environment on game days be a total buzzkill?
91. Or might it benefit a Bears team that was agitated by periodic booing from the home crowd last season?
92. In a similar way, with the inflated excitement and anticipation of the Bears’ 100th season removed from the equation, might these Bears have better luck easing into the season with a steadier mindset and sharper focus?
93. And isn’t it fair to assume the massive disappointment of last year will serve as valuable motivational fuel for the players and coaches who lived it?
94. On the surface, don’t these Bears seem loaded enough to win at least 10 games and return to the postseason?
95. Especially with seven of 16 NFC teams due to get a playoff invite?
96. If that happens, wouldn’t that provide all of Chicago with a refreshing and needed jolt of energy?
97. But aren’t there also enough holes on the roster and enough questions about the quarterbacks to foresee a 10-loss season?
98. Would this city be able to handle that disappointment with everything else on its plate?
99. Still, all in all, if football is back safely in any form, isn’t it better for everyone?
100. Are we all ready to get this thing started?
101. Oh, and one more important thing: How exactly are we going to do this?
