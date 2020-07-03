As the Chicago Cubs open summer workouts, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy addresses the team about his COVID-19 experience

Applied mental skills coach John Baker was listed as a Tier 1 employee and will accompany the team to serve as a resource for the players.

Ross said players will have their temperatures taken twice after arriving at the team parking lot, then walk on the concourse to the media entrance to the clubhouse instead of their regular entrance.

The workout area and food stations were moved to the concourse, and some players will dress in the visitor’s clubhouse to create more space. The furniture was removed from the center of the main clubhouse.

The workouts, which started Friday, were designed with the pitchers working out early, with the catchers arriving later to catch their bullpens. The position players arrived in the afternoon.

The Cubs will hold a three-inning intrasquad game Saturday despite their long layoff.

“We’ve got our pitchers ready to throw live, and they’re already up to three innings, so we’re going keep them on that track,” Ross said.

The scrimmage will be controlled so that no pitcher will be allowed to labor after about 20 pitches in an inning.