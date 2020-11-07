Authentic goes wire-to-wire to win Breeders' Cup Classic

The star 5-year-old won for the 13th time in 15th races, giving trainer Brad Cox his fourth win at this Breeders' Cup to tie the record.

"I thought she was better than she'd ever been coming into this, I really, really did, and I think she proved that," Cox said. "Just a tremendous filly. She's a champion."

Monomoy Girl won in 1:47.84, paying $4.00 to win, $3.00 to place and $2.40 to show. Valiance was second and Dunbar Road third.

Preakness winner Swiss Skydiver didn't finish in the top three after stumbling out of the starting gate. Trainer Kenny McPeek chose to run Swiss Skydiver against older fillies and mares in the Distaff rather than going against the colts in the Classic and knew this was still a possibility.

"She's got a ladder to climb against older fillies and mares," McPeek said. "Monomoy Girl's a great filly. She deserves Hall of Fame status."

This is likely Monomoy Girl's last race before she becomes a broodmare.

The Distaff was among the notable races leading up to the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at the season-ending championships. Monomoy Girl's second Cup win in three years followed a big upset in the Mile by Order of Australia.