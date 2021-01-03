Banged-up Chicago Bears back into playoff spot

Health might be the biggest issue for the Bears (8-8) as they prepare to face Drew Brees and the NFC South champion Saints (12-4) next Sunday in the wild-card round. Chicago lost 26-23 to New Orleans in overtime at Soldier Field on Nov. 1.

A playoff matchup with Brees and company is a daunting proposition in any circumstances, but a short-handed roster makes it all the more difficult. Defensive backs Buster Skrine, rookie Jaylon Johnson and Deon Bush missed the loss to Green Bay (13-3) because of injuries, and Aaron Rodgers passed for 240 yards and four touchdowns for the NFC North champions.

“Anything can happen once you get into the playoffs,” Nagy said. “Anything, especially this year, too.”

Chicago put itself in a strong position to make the playoffs when it got off to a 5-1 start. The Bears then dropped six in a row, increasing the heat on Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. The fate of the duo has yet to be announced, but a 3-1 finish to the regular season and a second playoff appearance in three years might be enough to keep them in place for now.