2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

"Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first," tweeted Los Angles Dodgers pitcher David Price, who opted out of playing. "Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I'm at home right now is because players health wasn't being put first. I can see that hasn't changed."

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, said the Marlins' outbreak isn't a surprise because Manfred's plan was seriously flawed.

"Baseball is in huge trouble, huge trouble," Morris said. "It makes me wonder if they are listening to the advice of experts or whether their experts are giving them good advice. This was not a plan anyone who knows what they are talking about would have conceived. It's playing out like it was supposed to play out."

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter released a statement saying the health of players and staff was his organization's primary focus.

"Postponing tonight's home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation," Jeter said.

Miami pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves.