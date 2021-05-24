3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ first series with the St. Louis Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs overcame a dominant performance by St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in a 2-1, 10-inning win Sunday night in St. Louis, taking the first series of the season with their archrivals.
Here are three takeaways from the weekend.
1. Bigger crowds made it seem like normal again.
Anthony Rizzo looked around the Zoom room on his Cubs-issued laptop after Saturday’s game at Busch Stadium and was shocked by the lack of media faces he saw on his screen.
“Six people in here?” Rizzo asked aloud. “Cubs-Cardinals? C’mon.”
Rizzo was accustomed to a crowded visitors clubhouse whenever the Cubs traveled to St. Louis, a room full of road-tripping reporters from Chicago, local TV and radio reporters and usually a few national writers as well.
But with clubhouses still closed to the media because of COVID-19 protocols, the first Cubs-Cardinals series of the year drew less attention than in past years — even as the bigger crowds at Busch Stadium, with 60% of capacity allowed, made it seem closer to the “old days” of 2019.
“It felt great,” Javier Báez said of the atmosphere after Sunday’s win.
“Pretty awesome,” Joc Pederson said Friday of his first Cubs-Cards experience. “You always come to St. Louis, and they have a great fan base, they’re super respectful to the game. There was a lot of people out there, so it was good to be out there in front of a crowd. Cubs fans showed up for sure. It wasn’t sold out but probably at the max, so it really felt like it was sold out. That was a good atmosphere. Super cool.”
Kyle Hendricks said facing Yadier Molina with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning of a 2-2 game Friday was a moment that stuck out, bringing a sense of normalcy to the sport for the first time since before the pandemic-delayed 2020 season.
“It was really cool being in that situation, honestly,” Hendricks said. “It was the loudest we’ve heard a stadium in a while, so it was really cool to feel that energy.”
Hendricks got Molina to hit a foul pop to Rizzo and induced Harrison Bader to ground to short. Molina turned the tables on the Cubs with a game-winning home run Saturday before Báez’s two-run, 10th-inning home run Sunday gave the Cubs the series win.
Big moments from big stars are part and parcel of Cubs-Cardinals history. Still, Báez downplayed the importance of the series, pointing out it’s a long season.
“I think it’s going to be longer than everybody thinks,” he said, suggesting an October surprise by the Cubs.
2. The mute button has been pressed on trade rumors.
With the Cubs in the National League Central race two months into the season, trade rumors have been somewhat muted, despite all of their potential free agents who remain unsigned, including Báez, Rizzo and Kris Bryant.
“I haven’t heard anything about that,” manager David Ross said. “I don’t think that’s real chatter. I think everybody knows coming into the season that’s a possibility.
“First of all, it’s still early. There’s so much we need to get better at and are waiting to define ourselves as a team. We’re still working toward knowing who we are, and we’re on a really good path. We’ve been playing really good all-around baseball, so that’s not something that’s really on the radar around here.
“That can change weekly, but I don’t think that’s something these guys focus on. They’ve had to deal with that a lot in their careers. We’ll see when we get there.”
Asked last week if he was optimistic about re-signing his stars, Cubs President Jed Hoyer said his answer will be the same throughout the year.
“Right now there aren’t discussions going on with the players,” he said. “It’s the middle of May and we’re playing and that’s not what’s on their minds. We always have the door open during season, but we’re not going to actively reach out (to start contract talks). ... That’s not what the players want to deal with.”
With two months until the trade deadline, the talk won’t really heat up until July. If the Cubs are still in contention, it will put even more pressure on Hoyer.
3. The Cubs are building a foundation for their pitching staff one brick at a time.
Rookie pitchers Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele were used almost exclusively as starters in the Cubs farm system. Thompson made 29 starts with no relief appearances in 2018 and ’19, while Steele had 66 starts and no relief outings from 2015-19.
Both Thompson and Steele, who currently is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, are projected as starters down the road, but they’re getting their feet wet in the majors as relievers.
In contrast, the top three starters last year’s rotation — Yu Darvish, Hendricks and Jon Lester — have been almost exclusively starters throughout their major-league careers. Darvish has 191 starts and no relief outings, Lester has started 428 of 429 appearances and Hendricks has started 183 of 184 appearances.
The other path has happened before, of course, with prime-time starters including Chris Sale and Wainwright beginning their careers in the pen. But seemingly it has become more commonplace in 2021 as teams try to manage pitchers’ workloads, plus the fact there were no minor-league games to build up arms in 2020.
“We’ve seen it at times in the past,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “You’ve seen it with the Rays with (David) Price. There was a handful of those guys, like Matt Moore, but I think it’s more of a product right now of us understanding the landscape of where pitching is.
“Having a shortened season last year and trying to figure out ways to control workload, you’re seeing more of these two- or three-inning relievers. And what makes good two- to three-inning relievers are usually minor-league starters. It’s a great way to get guys one time through the order, to get their feet wet.
“It’s kind of like you’re going to come in, face an order one time and take us through two to three innings and see where we’re at. It also helps workload. You’re not going to throw five to six innings and 80 to 90 pitches every time out. When you have two to three guys that can do those things, it’s valuable to the team and gives you the freedom to do more things, maybe be more aggressive in games.”
A rotation with Hendricks, Adbert Alzolay, Thompson and Steele in 2022 is not out of the question. One of Hoyer’s priorities was to develop young pitching and help maintain financial flexibility instead of having to spend on free agents or acquire high-priced starters.