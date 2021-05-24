3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ first series with the St. Louis Cardinals

“First of all, it’s still early. There’s so much we need to get better at and are waiting to define ourselves as a team. We’re still working toward knowing who we are, and we’re on a really good path. We’ve been playing really good all-around baseball, so that’s not something that’s really on the radar around here.

“That can change weekly, but I don’t think that’s something these guys focus on. They’ve had to deal with that a lot in their careers. We’ll see when we get there.”

Asked last week if he was optimistic about re-signing his stars, Cubs President Jed Hoyer said his answer will be the same throughout the year.

“Right now there aren’t discussions going on with the players,” he said. “It’s the middle of May and we’re playing and that’s not what’s on their minds. We always have the door open during season, but we’re not going to actively reach out (to start contract talks). ... That’s not what the players want to deal with.”

With two months until the trade deadline, the talk won’t really heat up until July. If the Cubs are still in contention, it will put even more pressure on Hoyer.

3. The Cubs are building a foundation for their pitching staff one brick at a time.