5 numbers that highlight why the White Sox are in contention for 1st place in the American League Central

Yasmani Grandal knows a thing or two about preparing for the stretch run.

The Chicago White Sox catcher has appeared in the playoffs each of the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-18) and Milwaukee Brewers (2019).

He’s making another run at the postseason in his first year on the South Side.

“You can’t be looking ahead right now, especially in the final stretch before you hit the playoffs,” Grandal said. “You can’t take anybody lightly. Everybody’s going to come out and try and beat you. So if you start looking ahead, that’s when teams start going down.

“Hopefully it stays the same: Guys keep on coming every day and try to figure out what we need to do to win today, and we’ll worry about the playoffs once they get here.”

The Sox are locked in a tight race with the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central. They are trying their best to limit scoreboard watching.

“We just try to go out and play hard no matter what happens,” left fielder Eloy Jimenez said after Friday’s 7-4 victory against the Royals. “If we try to focus on what they do, we are going to forget about what we need to do.”