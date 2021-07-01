After the Chicago Cubs squander a 7-0 lead in a 15-7 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers that extends their losing streak to 6 games, where do they go from here?

A Chicago Cubs offense in need of a breakout game got its antidote in the form of Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby.

The Cubs ambushed Ashby in his major-league debut, scoring seven runs and knocking him out of Wednesday’s game in the first inning. The seven runs exceeded the Cubs’ total in their previous three games (six), and they sent 12 batters to the plate.

Incredibly, those runs weren’t enough. Not even close.

Right-hander Jake Arrieta imploded, failing to get out of the second inning, and the bullpen allowed an eight-run fifth en route to a 15-7 blowout loss, their sixth consecutive. The Cubs managed only three hits over the final eight innings.

“I didn’t get the job done, period,” Arrieta said. “After the the way the game started, the opportunity was right there in front of me to singlehandedly win the game. Really that’s kind of how I looked at it.

“This one’s on my shoulders, there’s no way around it. ... Pitching 1⅔, that’s the story right there. I mean, you’ve got to go at least six innings. That should have been a pretty easy task to complete.”

Fittingly, Wednesday’s meltdown occurred at the official midpoint of the Cubs season. Instead of snapping their losing streak and gaining a game on the division-leading Brewers, the Cubs enter July with a 42-39 record and sit six games out of first.

Since the Cubs kicked off their 10-game trip with a combined no-hitter at Dodger Stadium, infielder Eric Sogard has pitched in more games than closer Craig Kimbrel. Wednesday felt like the kind of rock-bottom loss that can come to define a season. The Cubs must get on track to avoid a tailspin they can’t bounce back from as the looming trade deadline threatens to alter the club.

“We’ve all got to be better. I’ve got to be better. I don’t think this is on one person, one guy,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Everybody goes out, some guys have bad starts. I mean, Adbert (Alzolay) had one the other day. I think we all have to be better. I’ve got to do a better job, the coaching staff, the players, all the way down to the trainers.

“We’ve all got to continue to lift each other up, assess where we can help out and try to be better.”

Another poor outing from Arrieta raises questions about his future in the Cubs rotation. His numbers haven’t been good in a variety of sample sizes. He finished six June starts with an 8.31 ERA. Since May 19, Arrieta owns a 7.13 ERA, with the Cubs going 2-7 in those starts.

The Cubs need to figure out where to go from here with Arrieta. He didn’t entertain the possibility of his rotation spot being in jeopardy.

“I really don’t care to think about that,” Arrieta said. “You can ask David if you want to ask David about that.”

Ross said the Cubs will reset on Thursday’s day off and go from there: “I don’t know who we would replace him with.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement for the veteran, but he hasn’t earned one, either, lately. Arrieta failed to deliver a competitive start despite being spotted a 7-0 lead before he took the mound. The Brewers scored a run in the bottom of the first and left the bases loaded, then picked up where they left off in the second, tagging Arrieta for five runs.

The four walks were the most frustrating part of Arrieta’s performance. Working with a big lead should have allowed him to go after the Brewers. Instead, he gave them ample chances to cut into the Cubs’ advantage.

“Hitting’s hard, you’ve got to pound the zone,” Ross said. “You’ve got to attack hitters. They’re waiting for a reason to give up when you give up seven in the first, so you can’t put guys on base.”

Three of those runs were unearned after a poor throw by Arrieta on a dribbler resulted in a collision at first base in which Patrick Wisdom took the brunt of the blow from the runner. Wisdom left with right neck tightness and a left eye bruise but did not show immediate concussion symptoms and will continue to be monitored.

The Cubs have been on the verge of finally getting healthy. There’s a possibility Nico Hoerner will be activated during the weekend series in Cincinnati. David Bote should be starting a rehab assignment soon. Trevor Williams continues to build up. Justin Steele could soon boost the bullpen, or perhaps they will stretch him out as a rotation option. The Cubs hope Anthony Rizzo (lower back) and Kris Bryant (right side soreness) are back in the lineup in the coming days.

Yet that help might be too late at this rate. Before the blowout win-turned-loss Wednesday, Ross said he doesn’t think about how his team is closer to getting important pieces back.

“I don’t stew on things I can’t control,” he said. “We have a professional group that understands it’s a long season and there’s going to be these moments, but the potential to be a great team is there and right around the corner. And we show signs of that nightly. There’s still moments where we see a lot of depth pieces that are going to help us out throughout the season when those guys do get back and are healthy. We’ve just got to get to that point.”

At some point, the front office will commit to an organizational direction, whether it be trading assets or adding reinforcements, ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. The team’s recent play has not helped build a case that the Cubs should make significant moves to improve the roster. Within a week, the Cubs have torpedoed their standing in the division after successfully weathering the storm, as they’ve called it, through much of their challenging June schedule.

Instead of a potentially momentum-building win heading into Thursday’s day off, the second-place Cubs prepare for a series against a Reds team that could move a half-game behind them before the opener Friday at Great American Ball Park.

“I’m not paying attention to (the standings),” shortstop Javier Báez said. “We play against pretty good teams and that’s what it’s all about. We’ve got to compete. It’s not going to just come to us. We’ve got to work and we’re going to do our homework to do better and to win and to be in first place.”

