Anthony Rizzo gets a turn atop the order as the Chicago Cubs try to solve the leadoff spot — and ends up pitching in a 10-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves

“Rizz has done a good job up there in the past, just jump-start the offense a little bit,” Ross said Wednesday. “We’ve been swinging the bats pretty good. Outside of yesterday, the kid (Hoerner) was pretty good. But, yeah, with Happer out, just trying to find the right slot up there at the top. Rizz has done a really nice job up there and feels OK giving us at-bats there tonight.

“We’ll continue to try to put everybody in a good spot to make the lineup flow well.”

Ross’ hope is Happ returns to form offensively and goes back to being the everyday leadoff hitter. He envisions Happ setting the tone and getting on base to create run-scoring opportunities.

“He hasn’t been the version of himself quite yet and still is trying to get going on this season,” Ross said. “When he does, he’s a real threat at the top and gets on base a lot for those guys behind him and has got some slug up there that, when he’s right, I really like him at the top.”

Rizzo prefers hitting in the middle of the order but told Ross he was all for batting leadoff when the manager mentioned putting him there Wednesday. Rizzo came into the game with a career .327/.420/.585 slash line in 60 starts (257 plate appearances) in the leadoff spot.