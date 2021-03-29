Anthony Rizzo preparing to start the season without a contract extension as his opening-day deadline with the Chicago Cubs looms

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not budging from the contract extension deadline he set earlier this spring for Thursday’s opening day.

Rizzo reiterated that stance Monday, the team’s last day of camp in Mesa, Ariz., as his optimism weeks earlier turned into doubt. While there have been talks between Rizzo’s side and the Cubs, he said that it doesn’t appear a new contract will be finalized before the start of the season. Rizzo told his agents not to talk to him about the contract situation anymore.

“With the opening day deadline, we feel really strong about it,” Rizzo said. ”And we’ve had enough time to talk and try to figure it out. But I think once the season starts, for me personally, it’s focused on baseball, and if my mind isn’t 100% on baseball and it’s elsewhere, it’s hard enough to play.

“It was good just to have clarity one way or the other and now I can get ready for the season.”

As for whether he’s disappointed by the team’s offer or where things stand in negotiations, Rizzo stated it’s part of the business. He again expressed his love for Chicago, Cubs fans, Wrigley Field and what it means to be a Cub.

“I’m at peace with it,” Rizzo said.