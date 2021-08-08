Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19

RANDY MILLER
nj.com
The streaking Yankees received another jolt Sunday morning with yet another star player testing positive for COVID.
This time, it’s first baseman Anthony Rizzo, manager Aaron Boone announced before the Yankees-Seattle Mariners’ series finale.
“I just spoke to him,” Boone said of Rizzo, 32. “He’s doing all right. He’s got some symptoms, but he’s doing OK.”
Rizzo,
a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008, attracted attention earlier this year when he and Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward publicly revealed they had chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rizzo
said in a June teleconference he made the decision for personal reasons, saying he was "for people getting it" and was "taking more time to see the data" on the vaccine.
"It weighed hard,” Rizzo said at the time. “It’s a decision I made, and I stand with it. Obviously there are people that are going to hate me and think I’m disgusting, and there are people that are going to side with me. It’s out in the open.
"I try to keep everything personal, but as far as being a leader on this team, I go out there every day and play your best baseball. Don’t be an idiot off the field, just continue to be smart and be aware of everything that’s going on."
The Yankees activated Luke Voit from the injured list to replace Rizzo and the 2020 MLB home run king will be in the lineup. The Yankees will be looking to extend their winning streak to six games and sweep four straight from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed.
PHOTOS: Anthony Rizzo's time with the Chicago Cubs
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, hugs Addison Russell after Russell's game-winning double off Nationals reliever Matt Grace in the ninth inning of the May 26, 2015, game in Chicago. The Cubs won 3-2.
Dan McNeile
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) and home plate umpire James Hoye, second from right, hold back Junior Lake (21) as Lake and Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, exchange words after Lake hit a home run in the June 3, 2015, game in Miami.
Dan McNeile
The Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after hitting a double during the fourth inning of Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo and David Ross celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland.
DAVID J. PHILLIP, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo displays the Commissioner's Trophy as the team arrives at Wrigley Field in Chicago early Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Cleveland.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant during player introductions before the Cubs home opener at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2017. Both were traded at this year's trade deadline.
JONATHAN DANIEL, GETTY IMAGES
Chicago's Anthony Rizzo rounds first after hitting a two-run home Wednesday, May 24, 2017. The first baseman hit two homers in the win.
Associated Press
The Cubs' Jon Lester, left, and Anthony Rizzo congratulate each other after scoring on a single by Jason Heyward in the second inning of the July 15, 2018, game against the Padres in San Diego. Chicago won 7-4 to complete a three-game sweep.
ALEX GALLARDO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo looks back at manager Joe Maddon, left, as Maddon claps for the team at the start of the Sept. 13, 2018, makeup game against the Nationals in Washington.
JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Cubs' Mark Zagunis, left, and Anthony Rizzo (44) greet Javier Baez (9) at the plate after Baez's home run against the Rangers in the fifth inning of the March 28, 2019, season opener in Arlington, Texas. Baez hit two homers in Chicago's 12-4 win.
RICHARD W. RODRIGUEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) slides safely into third base with a one-run triple as Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar takes a late throw during the fourth inning April 19, 2019, in Chicago.
David Banks, Associated Press
Cubs starter Jon Lester tosses the ball to the mound as he heads off the field with catcher Willson Contreras, left, and first baseman Anthony Rizzo at the end of the seventh inning against the Mariners in Seattle on May 1, 2019.
ELAINE THOMPSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, celebrates with Kris Bryant after hitting a two-run homer in the fifth inning on May 9, 2019, against the Marlins in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-1.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, center, slides into home plate safely while Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo (58) attempts to apply the tag in the fourth inning of Cincinnati's 6-3 win July 15, 2019, at Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left, catches the ball to force out the Reds' Reds' Jose Iglesias during a game in Cincinnati in June 2018.
Gary Landers, Associated Press
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo sits on the ground after missing a throw from shortstop Javier Baez during the first inning Sept. 9, 2020, at Wrigley Field.
Armando L. Sanchez, Chicago Tribune
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts is unable to make a catch on a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
KELVIN KUO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo laughs on the field during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
KELVIN KUO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy, top, throws to first after forcing out Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo to complete a double pay during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Willson Contreras was forced out at first.
KELVIN KUO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dylan Carlson catches a fly ball by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo during the first inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis.
JOE PUETZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anthony Rizzo rounds the bases after his first-inning home run against the Diamondbacks on July 25, 2021.
ERIN HOOLEY, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant during the workout at Citi Field in preparation for Game 1 of their National League Championship Series against the Mets on Oct. 16, 2015.
NUCCIO DINUZZO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo before the start of a game against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field on June 23, 2015.
NUCCIO DINUZZO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
