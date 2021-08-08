Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19

The streaking Yankees received another jolt Sunday morning with yet another star player testing positive for COVID.

This time, it’s first baseman Anthony Rizzo, manager Aaron Boone announced before the Yankees-Seattle Mariners’ series finale.

“I just spoke to him,” Boone said of Rizzo, 32. “He’s doing all right. He’s got some symptoms, but he’s doing OK.”

Rizzo, a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008, attracted attention earlier this year when he and Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward publicly revealed they had chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rizzo said in a June teleconference he made the decision for personal reasons, saying he was "for people getting it" and was "taking more time to see the data" on the vaccine.

"It weighed hard,” Rizzo said at the time. “It’s a decision I made, and I stand with it. Obviously there are people that are going to hate me and think I’m disgusting, and there are people that are going to side with me. It’s out in the open.

"I try to keep everything personal, but as far as being a leader on this team, I go out there every day and play your best baseball. Don’t be an idiot off the field, just continue to be smart and be aware of everything that’s going on."

The Yankees activated Luke Voit from the injured list to replace Rizzo and the 2020 MLB home run king will be in the lineup. The Yankees will be looking to extend their winning streak to six games and sweep four straight from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed.

