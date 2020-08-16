Arcia, Hiura power Brewers over Cubs 6-5

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester permitted five runs and nine hits in six innings. The veteran left-hander allowed just two runs in his first three starts of the year.

“Unfortunately, when you give up a three-run and a two-run homer, it's tough to come back,” Lester said. “I feel like (if) a couple of things go our way this weekend, we're 3-1 (in the series) instead of 1-3.”

Brewers starter Josh Lindblom also struggled, allowing five runs in five-plus innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

The Cubs jumped on top 3-0 in the first. Kyle Schwarber singled in Anthony Rizzo and scored on Souza's two-run double.

Lester retired his first seven batters before running into trouble. Luis Urias and Arcia hit consecutive singles with one out in the third. After Braun struck out, Hiura sent a drive deep to center.

Before the homer, Hiura was mired in a 1-for-21 slide.

In the fifth, Urias led off with a triple and Arcia followed with a two-run homer to put the Brewers on top 5-3.

The Cubs tied it on a two-run single by Kipnis with two out in the sixth.

TURN AROUND