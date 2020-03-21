Area minor leaguers try to stay sharp during layoff

Rave is working out on his own at home.

“I feel like I’m in a really good place mentally and physically,” said Rave. “I know I can get better at a lot of aspect of my game. I’m excited for whenever we get to play the 2020 season and for my career as a Royal.”

Rave received word this week that he will be paid during the layoff.

“All minor league teams have reached an agreement we will get weekly payments to keep us on our feet,” he said. “That’s reassuring for a lot of guys to not have to worry about the financial stuff and worry about staying healthy and staying in shape. That’s our main focus right now.

“Once we know in more detail what all is going on, we all can figure out how to go about getting our swings and throwing in.”

Ex-ISU outfielder Joe Aeilts went to Colorado’s training complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., in early February, well before official workouts began. Spring training for Rockies minor leaguers was halted after six days. A 14th-round draft choice last June, Aeilts has returned to his native Champaign.