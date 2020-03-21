Area minor leaguers try to stay sharp during layoff

John Rave is heeding advice to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“I’m taking it more seriously than most. A lot of people my age aren’t taking it as seriously as they should,” said Rave, a minor league outfielder for the Kansas City Royals who starred at Central Catholic High School and Illinois State. “I’ll have time to ramp baseball up when the appropriate time comes.”
That doesn’t mean Rave can’t get in a few swings with his girlfriend, Amy Whiting, tossing ping-pong balls his way.
“We set the sofa up so she had a little L screen,” Rave said. “We put my Kansas City helmet on her in case I hit it back at her.”
Rave is among several former ISU players who are waiting out the virus to return to pro ball.
“It’s a mess right now for sure,” said Brent Headrick, who earned Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year honors for the Redbirds before being drafted in the ninth round by the Minnesota Twins.
Rave was a fifth-round choice of the Royals and batted .234 with three home runs, 16 RBIs and nine stolen bases in his first 231 professional at-bats.
Rave traveled to Arizona in early January to being preparations for the season, but has returned to Bloomington-Normal since the cancellation of spring training and the regular season being put on indefinite hold.
“I was one of the lucky ones. Some guys I know were out there for a week, if that,” Rave said. “None of us really know what’s going on. Even as an organization, a lot is up in the air. They sent us at-home workouts. They want us pretty much staying at home and being safe.”
Rave is working out on his own at home.
“I feel like I’m in a really good place mentally and physically,” said Rave. “I know I can get better at a lot of aspect of my game. I’m excited for whenever we get to play the 2020 season and for my career as a Royal.”
Rave received word this week that he will be paid during the layoff.
“All minor league teams have reached an agreement we will get weekly payments to keep us on our feet,” he said. “That’s reassuring for a lot of guys to not have to worry about the financial stuff and worry about staying healthy and staying in shape. That’s our main focus right now.
“Once we know in more detail what all is going on, we all can figure out how to go about getting our swings and throwing in.”
Ex-ISU outfielder Joe Aeilts went to Colorado’s training complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., in early February, well before official workouts began. Spring training for Rockies minor leaguers was halted after six days. A 14th-round draft choice last June, Aeilts has returned to his native Champaign.
“It was pretty quick. They know we want to get our work in, but they had our health and safety in mind,” said Aeilts, who batted .259 with one homer, 17 RBIs and eight stolen bases in his pro debut. “They know what they’re doing. I’ve got to go home and do my part to trust what the health care professionals are telling us. This is bigger than our own personal plans are.”
Aeilts is trying his best to stay in baseball shape.
“We’re limited in a sense that we’re not at spring training. We can’t be on the field every day,” Aeilts said. “We’re indoors primarily every day, but there is still plenty to do to stay sharp and ready to go. When I get the call to come back to playing ball, I’ll be ready to do.”
Aeilts called the plan to continue to pay minor leaguers “very appreciated by me and my teammates. It definitely helps out.”
While early spring weather in Illinois isn’t always conducive to playing baseball outdoors, Headrick and Matt Walker, another former Redbird, are doing what they can. Headrick lives in Braidwood and Walker in Morris, about 20 minutes away.
“It’s definitely not Florida weather. Brent and I are playing catch with a crummy baseball in the middle of the street,” Walker said before the shelter in place order was issued for Illinois. “You throw whenever you can and hope one of these days you can get into a weight room. We’ve definitely got to prepare like our season could start in a week. But at the same time, this could go on for weeks or months.”
“Training is definitely tough,” said Headrick. “But you’ve got to make it work no matter what the circumstances are.”
When they want to get serious, Headrick and Walker do have an experienced catcher available in Austin Headrick, Brent’s cousin.
Headrick was limited to 3 2/3 innings after signing with the Twins because of a heavy workload during ISU’s spring season. Walker tossed just two-thirds of an inning before being shut down with elbow discomfort.
“I threw so many innings they wanted me to have some down time,” Headrick said.
“I took off three to four months,” said Walker, a 13th-round pick of Detroit. “I’m fully good to go now.”
Walker feels sorry for his former ISU teammates who had their college season cut short.
“It’s tough to see their season go down like this, especially for some of the seniors,” Walker said. “They could have made a run at the postseason.”
Along with former Redbird Paul DeJong, the regular shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals, ex-ISU players Brock Stewart, Owen Miller and Jeremy Rhoades all saw game action with their major league teams before play was halted.
In his first season with the Chicago Cubs, Stewart pitched in four spring training games. Rhoades appeared in two for the Los Angeles Angels.
A San Diego infielder, Miller stroked a two-run single in seven at-bats with the big-league Padres before being returned to minor league camp.
The latest on coronavirus and Central Illinois. Check back for details throughout the day.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt