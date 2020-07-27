At least 2 MLB games postponed amid Marlins' virus outbreak

Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, and it was unclear when the Marlins received the latest positive test results.

Atlanta might have been the source of the Marlins' outbreak. They played exhibition games there Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, after both showed symptoms of COVID-19.

"I think it's really important to trace how it occurred. That's the one thing we need to know first before you jump to a lot of different conclusions," Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

"If there was a breach of protocol by any of those players, then it's more easily explainable, and if not, then it becomes more problematic. I would just wait and see, let them trace things back, try to figure out why it occurred, and then you start creating your conclusions or drawing your plan up to solve it."

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that in the wake of Marlins' outbreak, his team will double down on efforts to be safe.

"This was a huge punch to the face, a realization that we have to be perfect," Counsell said. "It feels like a tough task, but we're going to try and get it right."

