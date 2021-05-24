Baez's HR in 10th leads Cubs to 2-1 win over Cardinals

Bears position coaches see plenty of opportunities for the team's second-year players to make major strides, some after strong rookie years.

ST. LOUIS — Jávier Báez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

Báez hit the second pitch he saw from Alex Reyes (2-1) 417 feet onto the center field batter’s eye for his 11th home run of the season. It was just the second earned run allowed by Reyes in 25 innings this season.

Craig Kimbrel (1-2) recorded the final four outs to improve Chicago's record to 4-4 in extra inning contests.

Adam Wainwright did not earn a decision despite allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in eight innings.

Zach Davies had three strikeouts in five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks. He was removed for a pinch hitter after throwing 75 pitches.

Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly to lead off the bottom of the 10th on a night St. Louis went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Harrison Bader doubled on a grounder just inside the third-base bag and just out of third baseman David Bote's reach to lead off the fourth inning, but was doubled off second base on Justin Williams’ soft liner to Nico Hoerner. Edmundo Sosa doubled, but was left at second after Lane Thomas walked and Wainwright struck out.