Baseball at the Corn Crib to start July 1; Prospect League season canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL -- There will be baseball — but no Prospect League baseball — at the Corn Crib this summer.

Despite the Prospect League canceling its entire 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, the Normal CornBelters plan to play a 30-game schedule beginning July 1.

"We are saddened by the news from the Prospect League office this morning. No decision like this is made quickly and without careful consideration," CornBelters director of operations Matt Stembridge said.

"We are committed to providing our fans, this community and baseball fans in the region the opportunity to enjoy our nation's pastime this summer at the Corn Crib. We look forward to sharing that vision next week."

Normal plans to play 30 games at the Corn Crib in a schedule spanning July 1 to Aug. 9.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date. Only a limited number of tickets will be available because of capacity limits.

The Prospect League season was slated to begin earlier this week but had been delayed to no earlier than July 1 because of the pandemic.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.