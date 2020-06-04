Baseball is back in Bloomington-Normal: CornBelters, Bobcats announce plans for games at Corn Crib

NORMAL — The Normal CornBelters, Bloomington Bobcats and two other recently formed teams will play summer collegiate baseball at the Corn Crib during a schedule that will run from July 1 to Aug. 9.
Two games will be played each day from Wednesday through Sunday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. in what will be known as the Kernels Collegiate League. The league will be off on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Fans will be allowed at what is expected to be limited to a capacity of 25 to 50 percent at the Corn Crib. Concessions will be available.
The league will follow public health guidelines posted at cornbeltersbaseball.com.
“We have wide open space to comply with regulations,” said CornBelters general manager Todd Kunze.
The coalition was announced Thursday by CornBelters director of operations Matt Stembridge and Bobcats general manager Mike Brown after consulting with Town of Normal officials.
The CornBelters were to enter their second season in the Prospect League, which first delayed and then canceled its entire season last week. The Bobcats decided the Corn Crib venture would be preferable to the travel necessary to contest its schedule in the Midwest Collegiate League.
“At the start of the pandemic, Coach Brown and I started to bounce ideas off each other,” Stembridge said. “With other leagues canceling, it created an inventory of players, particularly in Central Illinois, within driving distance of the Corn Crib.”
Many of the players on the CornBelters’ Prospect League roster will play in the league even though all contracts were terminated when the Prospect League season was canceled.
Brown said former Intercity and area high school standouts such as McCade Brown, Jack Butler, Jacob Gilmore, Griffin McCluskey, Jake Marti, Peyton Dillingham, Jake McCaw and Mason Burns among others will participate.
Players from Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan and Heartland College will participate. Rosters are still being finalized.
“The talent pool is going to be tremendous,” Brown said. “We’re excited about being able to connect with the community at this time when it is most needed.”
Joining the CornBelters and Bobcats will be the Gems and Hoots. Stembridge also has an ownership stake in the Quincy Gems and O’Fallon Hoots of the Prospect League, making those uniforms available. Teams will play 30-game schedules.
This story will be updated
