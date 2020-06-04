Baseball is back in Bloomington-Normal: CornBelters, Bobcats announce plans for games at Corn Crib

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — The Normal CornBelters, Bloomington Bobcats and two other recently formed teams will play summer collegiate baseball at the Corn Crib during a schedule that will run from July 1 to Aug. 9.

Two games will be played each day from Wednesday through Sunday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. in what will be known as the Kernels Collegiate League. The league will be off on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Fans will be allowed at what is expected to be limited to a capacity of 25 to 50 percent at the Corn Crib. Concessions will be available.

The league will follow public health guidelines posted at cornbeltersbaseball.com.

“We have wide open space to comply with regulations,” said CornBelters general manager Todd Kunze.

The coalition was announced Thursday by CornBelters director of operations Matt Stembridge and Bobcats general manager Mike Brown after consulting with Town of Normal officials.

The CornBelters were to enter their second season in the Prospect League, which first delayed and then canceled its entire season last week. The Bobcats decided the Corn Crib venture would be preferable to the travel necessary to contest its schedule in the Midwest Collegiate League.