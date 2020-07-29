Benson: Lou Henson always a true gentleman along with being great basketball coach

You don't win 779 career games, get two courts named after you and be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame without knowing what you're doing. Henson's teams played great defense and physically didn't back down to anyone. That never changed in his 21 years in Champaign-Urbana.

When I was the sports editor at The Daily Illini in the 1980-81 season, I covered the team led by Eddie Johnson and Derek Harper. On a swing trip to Michigan State and Ohio State, I flew with the team and got to observe Henson and the players in a more close-up setting. It was all business and no coddling. That wasn't Henson's style. The players understood that. The Illini won both games.

I took over the Illini beat at The Pantagraph in 1988. After setting up a meeting with Henson at his office in the Assembly Hall, I got over there and was told by his secretary he was in a meeting that was going to last a while. So I headed back to Bloomington and was in the office about five minutes when Henson called.

"Jim, I'm so sorry about that," he said. "Can you come over tomorrow and we can go to lunch?"