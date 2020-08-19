Big Ten's Kevin Warren, under fire, elaborates on virus concerns

“That is why we took simultaneous paths in releasing the football schedule, while also diligently monitoring the spread of the virus, testing, and medical concerns as student-athletes were transitioning to full-contact practice.”

Warren said the start of full-contact practices and games would make contact tracing more difficult and that there could be frequent and significant disruptions to the season.

“Accurate and widely available rapid testing may help mitigate those concerns, but access to accurate tests is currently limited,” he wrote.

Warren noted that the decision to postpone the season would have negative financial implications on the schools.

“We understand the passion of the many student-athletes and their families who were disappointed by the decision," Warren wrote, “but also know there are many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic.”

On Wednesday, 247Sports first reported that a group of parents from the University of Illinois also drafted a letter to send to Warren, Jones and University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen. The group seeks transparency in how the decision was made.