Cardinals' coach Willie McGee spending time at home training as a boxer

“They kept putting me out there and I couldn’t even tie my shoes my instep was so swollen.

“The next thing I knew they called me into the office and sent me down to Fort Lauderdale and then that’s when I started taking off. I didn’t care any more. I didn’t care if I got fined or what they thought. I didn’t care any more.

“The manager there, Doug Holmquist, called me into the office and I asked him one question, ‘Am I on my own, as far as stealing?’ He told me, ‘No. I’ve got to give you a sign.’

“I said, ‘What if I go?’

“He said, ‘If you go and get thrown out, it’s going to cost you. Twenty dollars.’

“I said, ‘I don’t care.’ I just took off and ran, ran, ran and everything came into place.”

McGee stole 16 bases in 20 attempts at Fort Lauderdale and never looked back. He hit .318 that year and was on his way back up although it is not known if Holmquist got his $80.

“That year woke me up when they did me like that — when they played me when I was hurting,” said McGee. “But when I was down to .243 and they called me into the office, that was probably the best thing that could have happened to me.”