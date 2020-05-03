Cardinals' coach Willie McGee spending time at home training as a boxer

ST. LOUIS — So what has Willie McGee done on his spring break?
While the world—and baseball—waits to see what’s the safe thing to do in these COVID-19 times, St. Louis Cardinals coach McGee says he has watched a lot of baseball on television, specifically the 1982, 1985 and 1987 championship seasons for the Cardinals.
McGee, a star on each club, reported that each World Series in those last three years had the same result, meaning the Cardinals lost the final two in seven games to Kansas City and Minnesota when they didn’t have Vince Coleman, Jack Clark and Terry Pendleton for most, if not all those series.
“I didn’t expect (the result) to change,” he said from his California home in the East Bay region of the San Francisco area. “The best teams won. It’s as simple as that. If it was meant for us to win, we would have won. No excuses.”
McGee, who is in his third year as a coach, also makes frequent contact these days with the Cardinals’ outfielders to see how they’re doing. And he often tends to, count 'em, seven grandchildren ranging in age from 13 to 3. “They’re not a whole lot of problems,” he said.
With some of them, McGee jokes even that “I box a little bit with them.”
And, with this, comes the revelation that McGee, at age 59, actually is spending a lot of time training as a boxer. The emphasis is on training. He hasn’t fought anybody. And won’t.
McGee’s son, 18-year-old Will, has spent the past five or six years training in boxing, grappling and the general MMA disciplines. His dad is going with him now to “an old-school boxing gym” — and McGee said he had taken up the sweet science to help loosen up ailing hips, which have prevented him from running.
“I just do it for conditioning,” he said. McGee, who started this program a couple of years ago at a gym in Clayton, Mo., does hit the various bags and pads without hitting people.
“I’m at the point where I’m learning how to duck, move, shift — and I know all the punches now,” McGee said.
“But it’s just like hitting off the machine in the cage and all you’re getting is that straight fastball. And then when you get into a game . . . what was that? In the game, you’re going to see curveballs, changeups.
“I’ve got a good swing, though. I just don’t know what’s coming or from where.
“Boxing is the same as baseball. You can learn all the punches and all the footwork but you’ve still got to get in that ring and get experience. At this stage, I’m not planning on doing that.”
So, McGee is more in the “float like a butterfly,” than “sting like a bee,” stage.
“I might get knocked out, just like I did when I played. But it’s not going to be because I’m not prepared,” he said.
“One of the fellows said, ‘This isn’t going to help you in a street fight,’ I said, ‘It’s not going to hurt me either,’” said McGee, laughing.
While McGee watches his son learn how to improve his skills in the gym, he is anxious to return to his professional charges in the outfield. He breaks down each young player:
Tyler O’Neill
“He’s a lot better than what he’s shown. He runs, he can throw. He’s a deceivingly good athlete.
“It’s a matter of him relaxing. If he gets a job and he gets comfortable, that’s when all his abilities will show. But he can run, man. I didn’t know he was that quick. He’s right up there in the league with all the rest of them from home to first.”
Harrison Bader
“Bader is Bader. He’s confident but he works his butt off. He can be big for us. I’m excited. Another kid with tremendous talent.”
Lane Thomas
“He’s sneaky good. He’s one of those guys that when the game’s over, they’re saying, ‘Who was that guy?’
“We haven’t seen enough of him. But (instructor) Bernard Gilkey has seen a lot of him and ‘Gilk’ loves him.”
Dylan Carlson
“Oh, man. Hits the ball hard from both sides of the plate. Runs better than it looks.
“Outstanding outfielder. Just a good athlete. And the most impressive thing about him is that he’s a lot more mature than his age. He’s ahead of the game, mentally, knowing situations. Very low-maintenance.”
As for the old outfielder, 34-year-old Dexter Fowler, who was three for 31 in the spring, McGee said, “I don’t worry about the veterans. Some young guys hit .400, .500 in the spring, killing the ball. And then the lights come on, when the real season starts.
“Now, you’re going to be facing that good pitching every day. That’s when the veteran guys, who are familiar with them, have a chance to shine.
“I don’t count veterans out. Dexter, (Matt) Carpenter . . . I don’t worry about their springs. They’ll figure it out. They’ll have to.
“I used to be concerned if I wasn’t swinging the bat well. But, later on, in the first week of camp and I had two or three at-bats, I wanted to hit the ball hard once. The second and third week, if I had two or three at-bats, I wanted to hit the ball hard twice. By the time we left, I wanted to hit the ball hard three times.
“I took the emphasis off numbers and put it on the process.”
McGee and Carlson probably provide the closest comparisons but then there are significant differences.
Both were/are switch hitters. McGee and Carlson were born 10 days apart 40 years apart — 1958 to 1998. But McGee at age 21 was not Carlson, who is knocking on the door of the majors at 21.
McGee, who was in Class AA at Nashville in the New York Yankees’ system at 21, said, “My upbringing was a lot different than this kid’s upbringing. His dad was his coach, so he learned the game at an early age. I didn’t have that. I was just out playing.
“That’s why I swung at bad balls. I was never taught any different.”
When Carlson played as a 20-year-old last year at Class AA Springfield and Class AAA Memphis, he tore it up, hitting .281 with 21 homers and 18 steals at Springfield and .361 in three weeks at Memphis.
When McGee played at age 20, he was in Class AA at West Haven (Conn.) and then was sent back to Class A Fort Lauderdale.
“West Haven. That’s the worst experience I’ve had in the game,” he said. “We had like a track, almost like a gravel road, running through the outfield.”
But that wasn’t the big issue as McGee had a career-worst .243 batting average at West Haven. “I was doing really well and (catcher) Tony Pena tried to pick me off at second base and he hit me right in the joint and busted my foot,” McGee said.
“They kept putting me out there and I couldn’t even tie my shoes my instep was so swollen.
“The next thing I knew they called me into the office and sent me down to Fort Lauderdale and then that’s when I started taking off. I didn’t care any more. I didn’t care if I got fined or what they thought. I didn’t care any more.
“The manager there, Doug Holmquist, called me into the office and I asked him one question, ‘Am I on my own, as far as stealing?’ He told me, ‘No. I’ve got to give you a sign.’
“I said, ‘What if I go?’
“He said, ‘If you go and get thrown out, it’s going to cost you. Twenty dollars.’
“I said, ‘I don’t care.’ I just took off and ran, ran, ran and everything came into place.”
McGee stole 16 bases in 20 attempts at Fort Lauderdale and never looked back. He hit .318 that year and was on his way back up although it is not known if Holmquist got his $80.
“That year woke me up when they did me like that — when they played me when I was hurting,” said McGee. “But when I was down to .243 and they called me into the office, that was probably the best thing that could have happened to me.”
The rest is history. Baseball is just like boxing, which is just like going to school, or anything else, McGee said. It’s about being prepared.
RANKING THE TOP 7
ST. LOUIS — When we first took a run at putting a Bird Land spin on ranking prospects, the top prospect was obvious. Colby Rasmus, the first pick of a new era for the Cardinals in the draft, was on the verge of being the team’s starting center fielder, making his major-league debut in 2009 and on his way to an .859 OPS in his second season as a starter.
But down at No. 6 was a new name.
One of the first seasons of the Bird Land 7 was 2008. The Cardinals were undergoing a paradigm shift — from Walt Jocketty as general manager to John Mozeliak, from dipping their toe into Moneyball to taking the plunge, from nostalgia of the 2006 World Series championship to the modern necessities if they intended to win another one. And there was a player who helped personify this shift.
The first trade Mozeliak made as GM was with San Diego, shipping fan-favorite and perennial All-Star Jim Edmonds to the Padres for a St. Louis kid, a former catcher, a prospect that didn’t have the household-name recognition and wasn’t even the first third baseman ranked on most Cardinals’ Top Prospects list. There he was on the BL7.
No. 6 – David Freese, 3B
If you don’t know by now, Google what happened.
In those dozen years since that BL7, however, Freese arrived, won a championship, and was traded to the same coast from whence he came.
The Cardinals’ system has gone through its ebbs and flows, too. The Cardinals have specialized in drafting and identifying pitchers, and then unleashing them into the majors. They’ve populated other teams with their pitchers, and it’s possible 60 percent of the Diamondbacks’ rotation will have Cardinals’ ties, 40 percent of it will have been drafted by the Cardinals. At the same time, they’ve struggled to consistently produce position players, hopscotching from Allen Craig’s turn as cleanup to hitter Kolten Wong as a the Gold Glove second baseman and shortstop Paul DeJong as an All-Star. After Stephen Piscotty graduated to the majors, there was this gap in the system, a doughnut hole as we called it, and it closed with the arrival of the current group of starters.
This year’s BL7 shows the players on the horizon, and a year after a group of prospects hinted at the patience the Cardinals would need for them to have an impact, this year’s group is young and moving fast and in some cases both.
Whereas the national rankings, Baseball America and MLB.com use rookie status to determine who is eligible for their Top 30s, the Bird Land 7 has a simple cutoff: A player must not have a moment in the majors. Not a moment.
Here are the top seven Cardinals prospects who have yet to appear in the majors, complete with scouting reports, quotes from Baseball America’s invaluable Prospect Handbook, and an estimated time of arrival (ETA) with a tagalong adverb. There’s a consensus at the top. There’s talent rising.
7. JOHAN OVIEDO, Righthanded Pitcher
Bats/Throws: R/R ... Height: 6-6 ... Age: 22
Acquired: International free agent (Cuba), 2016.
In 2019: 12-8, 4.73 ERA, 29 games (28 starts), 146 2/3 IP, 163 K, 76 BB, 1.53 WHIP at Class A Palm Beach and Class AA Springfield, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 11.
MLB.com ranking: No. 12.
Scouting report: Years before the Cardinals signed Oviedo, they did what they could to scout the Cuban teen in international tournaments and settings. They had pieced together a dossier on him and made him a target of interest when word came that he was in the Dominican Republic. They moved fast to sign him, for a bonus of $1.9 million.
He had all the look of a seven-figure standout. A frame built for power. An arm that supplied it. A feel for multiple pitches. What he could learn was control, how to harness it all. For Oviedo, that started with his diet. As detailed in Sunday’s Post-Dispatch, Oviedo saw a presentation on nutrition with other Cardinal minor-leaguers and grabbed up all the literature he could. With the help of his girlfriend at the time – who helped him learn English – Oviedo rethought his diet. He shed fat. He gained strength. And, as a result, he felt more consistency and drive in his delivery this spring. Better control has followed.
“Oviedo stands an imposing 6-foot-6 with long limbs that are both a blessing and a curse,” Baseball America says. “He generates easy velocity on a 94-98 mph fastball that plays up with extension out of his large frame, making it a potential plus pitch.” Oviedo also has a curveball, a slider, and a changeup. The slider is the best of the three. That has scouts wondering if he’ll be able to develop the changeup to stay a starter – or fast-tracked to the majors as a reliever because his fastball/slider combo plays.
He’ll likely debut as a reliever, but this year will go a long way to determining if the Cardinals develop him as one. One scout said he saw an “identity change” with Oviedo this spring – meaning he had more polish, more resolved on the mound, readier to make a move on from Class AA and up.
ETA: Situationally, 2021.
6. KODI WHITLEY, Righthanded Pitcher
Bats/Throws: R/R ... Height: 6-4 ... Age: 25
Acquired: Drafted 27th round (Mount Olive), 2017.
In 2019: 3-4, 1.60 ERA, 50 games (zero starts), 67 1/3 IP, 78 K, 19 BB, 1.07 WHIP at Class A Palm Beach, Class AA Springfield, and Class AAA Memphis, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 18.
MLB.com ranking: No. 14.
Scouting report: When/if baseball resumes and does so with a condensed spring training and the possibility of expanded rosters, no non-roster player is better positioned for a promotion at this moment than Whitley. The righthander impressed during spring training with his stuff (“stuff plays,” the manager said) and his ability to throw strikes with it. Whether the Cardinals are looking to fill middle innings or sort through late-inning options, Whitley’s penchant for strikes is a plus. “Just trusting my pitches in the zone,” Whitley said during a conversation earlier this month in the Cardinals’ clubhouse. “Getting outs in the zone. Once I started doing that more, that helped me at the higher levels of getting guys out in the zone instead of trying to get guys to chas all the time. I threw a lot of strikes and trusted my stuff.”
Whitley has hit 98 mph with his four-seam fastball, and while he’s scrapped his sinker the four-seamer has movement on it and some clear deception. He offset the fastball with a sharp slider and a trapdoor changeup. He does pitch up in the zone, and yet he has allowed only five home runs in 156 2/3 innings as a pro. He’s got a classic mix for a reliever, which he’s been mostly in the minors to accelerate his climb. “Whitley is a big-armed … righthander who looks the part of a major league reliever,” asserts Baseball America. “He has the stuff and steady demeanor to pitch in high-leverage relief.”
ETA: Assuredly, 2020.
5. MATTHEW LIBERATORE, Lefthanded Pitcher
Bats/Throws: L/L ... Height: 6-5 ... Age: 20
Acquired: Trade with Tampa Bay (Jose Martinez, Randy Arozarena), 2020.
In 2019: 6-2, 3.10 ERA, 16 games (15 starts), 78 1/3 IP, 76 K, 31 BB, 1.29 WHIP at Class A Bowling Green (Tampa Bay).
Baseball America ranking: No. 2 (updated after trade).
MLB.com ranking: No. 3.
Scouting report: As he prepped to likely start the season at High-A Palm Beach, innings in Grapefruit League games were scarce for lefty Matthew Liberatore, and still he may have delivered one of the nastiest pitches of spring. Early on, Liberatore spun a curveball that started so high and ended so squarely in the strike zone that the hitter didn’t have a chance. Pitching Ninja, a popular follow on Twitter for its videos of pitchers making hitters look silly, shared the clip of Liberatore’s curve and added a frame where the hitter’s soul appeared to be leaving his body. The curve was that crushing.
Liberatore ran into trouble with walks in his outings, and in 1 2/3 innings of spring ball walked three, allowed five earned runs and three hits and will have a 27.00 ERA in spring until taking a cleaver to it next year. In Baseball America’s initial rankings, Liberatore was Tampa Bay’s No. 3 prospect. His arrival in the Cardinals’ organization gives them two of the top lefty prospects in the game. “Liberatore projects as a polished middle-of-the-rotation lefty,” Baseball America says. “He thrives thanks to a wide assortment of pitches combined with excellent command. He’s about as safe a bet as a teen pitching prospect can be.”
ETA: Likely, 2022.
4. IVAN HERRERA, Catcher
Bats/Throws: R/R ... Height: 6-0 ... Age: 19
Acquired: International free agent (Panama), 2016.
In 2019: 87 games, .284/.374/.405, .779 OPS, 9 HR, 19 XB, 47 RBIs, 40 BB, 72 K at Class A Peoria and Class A Palm Beach, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 5.
MLB.com ranking: No. 7.
Scouting report: One of the youngest players in major-league spring training had some of the most-seasoned moments, too, and not all of them came behind the plate or in games. Ivan Herrera, one of the top teen catching prospects in baseball, impressed coaches and peers with his feel for the game — whether that was in the sunrise workouts with other catchers or as a pinch-runner in a game when he opted to tag up from first on a fly ball and put a run in motion.
But then, Herrera had already, obviously, impressed the Cardinals. The club used one of its select spots for the Arizona Fall League on the 19-year-old Panamanian, and he went out to the invitation-only league and did what he always does: hit. In 10 games (41 plate appearances), Herrera had a .324/.439/.382 slash line for a .821 OPS against some of the better pitching prospects in the majors, most if not all older than him. Signed for a $200,000 bonus, Herrera asserted himself offensively first – hitting around .340 in his first 77 games as a pro, and in his first 166 games as a pro he has a .397 on-base percentage.
He continues to improve behind the plate as a receiver, and the arm strength he has naturally is synching better with his mechanics, his footwork, his release. At the same age, Carson Kelly and Andrew Knizner were either not yet catchers (Knizner) or just making the transition to the position (Kelly). Herrera is the next in that line, and his advanced play at his age puts him ahead of any Cardinals catching prospect at the same age since Yadier Molina.
“Herrera has the strong, athletic frame to catch and is willing to learn,” Baseball America writes. “Herrera will be just 19 on opening day and has lots of time to polish his game. He has the upside of an everyday catcher.”
ETA: Pragmatically, 2022.
3. ZACK THOMPSON, Lefthanded Pitcher
Bats/Throws: L/L ... Height: 6-3 ... Age: 22
Acquired: Drafted 1st round (University of Kentucky), 2019.
In 2019: 0-0, 3.52 ERA, 13 games (two starts), 15 1/3 IP, 23 K, 4 BB, 1.50 WHIP at Rookie-level GCL Cardinals and Class A Palm Beach, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 6.
MLB.com ranking: No. 6.
Scouting report: Here is one of the more remarkable stats of the past year, and yes, brace yourself, it has to do with a pitcher’s win-loss record. As a junior at Kentucky, Zack Thompson went 5-1 in the rigorous SEC – a de facto minor league, but with aluminum bats – and in the conference games he did not start UK went … 2-22. That’s bonkers. He wasn’t picking off wins with hearty run support. He was assuring wins with exceptional pitching.
Recognizing the workload he had as a junior before the draft, the Cardinals arranged his schedule accordingly in 2019. The 19th overall pick, Thompson got a taste of pro ball – but all of his work was geared toward being unleashed this season and seeing where the results took him. Earmarked to return to High-A Palm Beach to start the year, a strong spring may have accelerated that notion because Thompson showed quickly a proficiency to meet the level of the challenge.
He’s going to draw comparisons to Seattle starter Marco Gonzales – the swift-moving lefty the Cardinals drafted out of Gonzaga, debuted the next summer, and was later suddenly traded for Tyler O’Neill – and there are similarities. Athleticism. Refined touch on multiple pitches. Thompson packs a bit more punch with a fastball that hit 97 mph, and his curveball is going to play well off his slider. Gonzales built his game around the changeup. His four pitches all project as average or better, and they already above average for High-A, maybe even Class AA. “Thompson has a chance to move quickly as a mid-to-back of the rotation starter candidate,” Baseball America echoes. “His health and command will be key to watch.”
ETA: Conservatively, 2021.
2. NOLAN GORMAN, Third Baseman
Bats/Throws: L/R ... Height: 6-1 ... Age: 19
Acquired: Drafted 1st round (HS-Phoenix), 2018.
In 2019: 125 games, .248/.326/.439, .765 OPS, 15 HR, 51 XB, 62 RBIs, 45 BB, 152 K at Class A Peoria and Class A Palm Beach, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 2.
MLB.com ranking: No. 2.
Scouting report: More than a decade ago, during a visit to Class AA Springfield to work on a story on the prospect who signaled a change in the Cardinals’ approach to the minors, a scout told me to look at the doubles. Those doubles, he said, would become homers as the player matured, aged, got stronger, got better – and they would do that at the highest level. Colby Rasmus, the prospect prime, would hit 37 doubles at Class AA Springfield in 2007. He’d finish the year with 69 extra-base hits. Five years later, Oscar Taveras arrived at the same level with the same fanfare. Follow the doubles. Taveras also had 37 doubles to go with his 23 homers and a total of 67 extra-base hits. Seven years later, along comes Dylan Carlson and his 24 doubles at Class AA Springfield and a total of 51 extra-base hits at the level.
In 2020, here comes Gorman. Follow the doubles. In 2019, some of which was spent at a level that swallow hitters whole, Gorman had 113 hits and 51 of them in 456 at-bats went for extra bases. For context, considered at the far friendlier hitter environments of the Texas League, Carlson had 117 hits in 417 at-bats and 51 went for extra bases. With an assignment to the Double-A S-Cards likely if/when games resume this summer, Gorman is poised for a power breakout. Follow the doubles.
“Muscular with a broad chest and strong hands, Gorman possesses the plus-plus raw power to make balls disappear,” Baseball America wrote about him. “He has the ingredients to be an average hitter as he improves his approach.”
His advancement was apparent already this spring.
ETA: Realistically, late 2021.
1. DYLAN CARLSON, Outfielder
Bats/Throws: S/L ... Height: 6-3 ... Age: 21
Acquired: Drafted 1st round (Elk Grove, Calif.), 2016.
In 2019: 126 games, .292/.372/.542, .914 OPS, 26 HR, 62 XB, 68 RBIs, 58 BB, 116 K at Class AA Springfield and Class AAA Memphis, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 1.
MLB.com ranking: No. 1.
Scouting report: One of Gary LaRocque’s phrases that Cardinals manager Mike Shildt quotes often is a question on “how many ways can a player beat another team.” LaRocque, the Cardinals’ farm director, uses that question to explore the various facets of a minor-leaguer player’s game. Can he win a game with his speed? With his glove? With his instincts, his savvy, his bat? Or, with just his talent?
The answer Dylan Carlson gave again and again throughout this past spring training was this: Yes.
When his run of reaching base ended after eight consecutive plate appearances, Carlson still found a way to help contribute to produce runs. In a hitless game, he went first to third to set up a run. In another hitless game, he twice moved a runner over to set up a teammate for the RBI. He made a play in left and another in right in two separate games that neutralized a rally before it started for the opponent because Carlson kept them from an extra base.
If production is measured in 90 feet – either taken on offense or refused on defense – then only Carlson would have challenged Paul DeJong for the Cardinals’ lead. Carlson led the Cardinals with 11 runs during the Grapefruit League, and there were three players who appeared regularly and had more walks than strikeouts: Carlson (six to five), Paul Goldschmidt (five to two), and John Nogowski (five to three). Carlson had to hit to get noticed, to force his way into the conversation for the opening day lineup, but the Cardinals saw again this spring that he does a lot of different things to win, even on the days he doesn’t hit. That’s the look of a starter.
Internally, the Cardinals see Carlson as the position player answer to Jack Flaherty – studious, poised, determined. A scout with an opposing team called Carlson the youngest Cardinal player who “already looked like he had been in the majors. Is an All-Star? He’s definitely a player.” Baseball America echoed that sentiment: “With a well-rounder game and few weaknesses, Carlson is a safe bet to be an everyday player and has a chance to be more. … He studies pitchers’ tendencies, stays within the strike zone and doesn’t miss his pitch.”
ETA: Imminently, 2020.
OTHERS CONSIDERED
Elehuris Montero, 3B: Standout power. Coming back from a wrist injury that slowed his ascent in 2019, Montero is ahead of Gorman in the minors, just behind him on the depth chart.
Jhon Torres, OF: Acquired from Cleveland in exchange for speedster (and now major-leaguer) Oscar Mercado, Torres appealed to the Cardinals because he was young, a project, and was years away from being protected. He hit .286/.391/.527 in assertive showing at Johnson City.
Jake Woodford, RHP: One of the players optioned a week ago, Woodford has positioned himself for a 2020 debut because of his durability and reliability, and he’ll get a chance in Memphis’ rotation to be one of the first call up if/when Cardinals need innings.
Malcom Nunez, 3B: The shift from the Dominican Summer League to a domestic affiliate was rocky for young Nunez (b. 2001). Baseball America calls his bat “thunderous,” and it’s one of the most intriguing in the system. He’ll get to unleash it at Class A Peoria, in the near future.
Alvaro Seijas, RHP: Added to the 40-man roster so that the Cardinals didn’t lose him to another team in the Rule 5 draft, ala Luis Perdomo, the Venezuelan righthander is likely headed for Class AA, where mixing better control with his zippy stuff and arm strength will move him ahead.
Angel Rondon, RHP: The reigning pitcher of the year in the Cardinals’ organization remains something of a sleeper when it comes to prospect rankings. He has four pitches – all of which he can use and a steadiness that gets overlooked as an elite tool. Could debut in 2020.
Mateo Gil, SS: In addition to Thompson and uber-athletic prep pick Trejyn Fletcher, Gil stands out from the 2019 draft class. A second-generation pro, Gil did well in his first Cardinals summer and has the defensive skills to advance while his upside bat develops. Like Rondon, he might not have a tool that dazzles and delights prospect rankings. Rather, he’ll be an all-around player who is so steady in all phases he becomes impossible to ignore.
THE KIM QUESTION
As someone who has never pitched an inning in the majors, lefty Kwang Hyun Kim, despite a hearty resumé in the KBO, technically qualifies for this list, and there’s argument to be had that he should be No. 2 on it. When ranking prospects, I try to keep in mind the Four Ps: Potential, Performance, Position, and Proximity. Kim covers all four as well as any of the above candidates and arguably better than all but Carlson.
Potential: Middle-rotation starter, innings monster.
Performance: He’s been those things in the KBO.
Position: Lefty starter. That’s valuable.
Proximity: As in, proximity to the majors. He’s there.
Still, it’s difficult to consider a pitcher in his 30s who has nearly 300 appearances in a major league for a list of players who are still early in their pro careers – and rising. I opted not to include Kim in the BL7 in the same way years ago Seung Hwan Oh was absent from the list.
Here’s where you come in. Expand the list to eight, and where does Kim fit for you?
BIRD LAND 7 THROUGH THE YEARS (AND THE BIG MISS IN 2019)
Bird Land 7 in 2008: 1. Colby Rasmus, CF. 2. Brett Wallace, 3B. 3. Jess Todd, RHP. 4. Clayton Mortensen, RHP. 5. Bryan Anderson, C. 6. David Freese, 3B. 7. Daryl Jones, OF.
BL7 2011: 1. Shelby Miller, RHP. 2. Carlos Martinez, RHP. 3. Oscar Taveras, OF. 4. Kolten Wong, 2B. 5. Matt Adams, 1B. 6. Zack Cox, 3B. 7. Jordan Swagerty, RHP.
BL7 2012: 1. Oscar Taveras, OF. 2. Carlos Martinez, RHP. 3. Kolten Wong, 2B. 4. Michael Wacha, RHP. 5. Tyrell Jenkins, RHP. 6. Carson Kelly, 3B. 7. Eric Fornataro, RHP.
BL7 2013: 1. Oscar Taveras, OF. 2. Stephen Piscotty, OF. 3. Marco Gonzales, LHP. 4. Tim Cooney, LHP. 5. Alex Reyes, RHP. 6. James Ramsey, OF. 7. Carson Kelly, C.
BL7 2016: 1. Alex Reyes, RHP. 2. Jack Flaherty, RHP. 3. Magneuris Sierra, OF. 4. Aledmys Diaz, SS. 5. Luke Weaver, RHP. 6. Edmundo Sosa, SS. 7. Nick Plummer, OF.
(No 2017 rankings because it was presented as the 2018 list.)
BL7 2018: 1. Tyler O’Neill, OF. 2. Jordan Hicks, RHP. 3. Dakota Hudson, RHP. 4. Adolis Garcia, OF. 5. Ryan Helsley, RHP. 6. Oscar Mercado, OF. 7. Delvin Perez, SS.
BL 7 2019, REVISITED
1. Nolan Gorman, 3B – Reached High-A Palm Beach.
2. Elehuris Montero, 3B – Reached Class AA Springfield.
3. Malcom Nunez, 3B – Reached Class A rookie ball Johnson City.
4. Lane Thomas, OF – Debuted in the majors.
5. Genesis Cabrera, LHP – Debuted in the majors.
6. Andrew Knizner, C – Debuted in the majors.
7. Ryan Helsley, RHP – Debuted in the majors.
There is a name missing from that list that, yes, calls into question that entire list. I cannot rightfully explain how Dylan Carlson slipped by without mention. The Cardinals’ depth chart was heavily lopsided toward third base with the strong performances of Montero and Nunez, and the potential of Gorman to go with the power he showed. Thomas was on the cusp of the majors, and that clearly weighed heavily into the list. Timing is probably the biggest rest. Carlson was coming out of a good season, a strong season at High-A Palm Beach, but it was relative to Palm Beach and it took some revelations in spring training to catapult him as a prospect. Not having him on the list was a big miss.
It won’t happen again, that’s for sure.
Can’t imagine he’ll be eligible for it in 2021.
-30-
“I’d rather study for that spelling test and fail — than not study and fail,” said McGee. “That’s the way I look at life, man.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!