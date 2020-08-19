Cardinals, Cubs split another doubleheader

Flaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh.

The right-hander struggled to locate his fastball and issued what he described as “pretty out-of-character walks.” But he got plenty of help.

“The offense was really fun to watch today,” Flaherty said. “Going out there in the first and putting up a four spot and kind of giving me a little bit of room to breathe and go out and work on executing pitches. They didn’t stop there, though. When you get four in the first it’s real easy to kind of call it a day, but they kept going at it.”

Carpenter drove a rope to center in the first against Alec Mills (2-2) for his second career grand slam. Tommy Edman had three hits and Kolten Wong scored four runs.

Flaherty threw 41 pitches, walked two and exited with the bases loaded after hitting Nico Hoerner with an 0-2 pitch. Austin Gomber struck out Happ to end that threat and escaped another bases-loaded jam in the third when Jason Kipnis grounded out.