Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras lands on the injured list

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras’ durability is part of why he is one of the most important players on the roster this season.

Contreras’ 94 starts behind the plate and 794 innings caught lead all MLB catchers. And for the new-look lineup, Contreras’ presence and experience has been vital over the last two weeks. The Cubs now need to fill that void: Contreras landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right knee sprain.

Contreras is dealing with a tweaked knee, manager David Ross said, after being able to play through it for a little bit. In conversations with Cubs trainers, it didn’t make sense for Contreras to continue on that path. The Cubs activated Austin Romine from the 60-day IL, giving Ross two veterans, along with Robinson Chirinos, to use behind the plate during Contreras’ absence.

Ross plans to make it a priority to get brothers Austin, 32, and Andrew Romine, 35, in the same starting lineup soon. They were last teammates in 2010 when on the same Arizona Fall League All-Star team, Andrew Romine said last week.

With the Cubs getting blown out 16-3 in the ninth Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, Andrew took the mound and pitched to Austin. He gave up a home run but otherwise got through the inning unscathed in the Brewers’ 17-4 win.

They became the first set of brothers to appear as a battery in a game since Larry and Norm Sherry for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 1962, via Elias Sports Bureau.

”I’m trying to create a bright spot in a crappy situation,” Ross said. “I know they appreciated that. When I got to tell Austin he was going to be catching Andrew, you guys could have seen his face light up in that moment. That was kind of the highlight of the day for me.

“I don’t have a brother, but just to be able to take the field with your brother who’ve both had major-league careers, long ones, and you come here and what both of them have been through this year and in their careers, it’s a really cool thing. There will be a smile on my face when I get to write that in for sure.”

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Contreras’ injury is not serious, but the team didn’t want to risk further injury to his knee. The Cubs have only three players with guaranteed deals for 2022 — Jason Heyward, Kyle Hendricks and David Bote — while Contreras, tied with Heyward as the second-longest tenured Cub, will be in his third and final year of arbitration in the offseason.

Figuring out where Contreras, 29, fits in the Cubs’ plans beyond next season should be an important part of the team’s offseason plans. And with that, potentially working out a contract extension. Hoyer lauded how hard Contreras plays every game and a pain tolerance “far beyond most people.”

“I love the way he plays,” Hoyer said Thursday. “I couldn’t admire his competitiveness more and his athleticism on plays is obviously remarkable. But I do think if we go down that road (on contract talks), it’s something we’ll keep in-house.”

Hoyer believes Contreras’ heavy workload does take a toll on his offense to a certain extent. Ross has said he wanted to keep an eye on Contreras’ playing time down the stretch.

“He’s a special bat,” Hoyer said. “But there’s times where given how much he plays and the way he plays, I think it can definitely wear him down. His durability and his energy is off the charts.”

