Chicago Cubs season preview: David Ross hoping he can manage Cubs' return to form

“He cares. He walks around with a pep in his step and, like I said, it rubs off on us and it makes us enjoy our day and coming in here and getting our work done.”

Ross took some good-natured ribbing from some of his players about which side of the field he favored and his enthusiastic reactions during some of the intrasquad games in summer camp. He insisted he wanted everyone to do well.

Even with his familiar surroundings, it was clear he was enjoying his new viewpoint.

“I get kind of some fandom at moments, where I'm just like, ‘Man this is really cool to watch a lot of this talent play out in front of me and we’re all on the same side,'” Ross said.

For starters

The rotation was a concern even before José Quintana had surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb, likely sidelining the left-hander for the start of the season. Lester allowed an NL-high 205 hits in 31 starts last year and finished with a 4.46 ERA, his highest number since he had a 4.82 ERA with Boston in 2012. Tyler Chatwood was much improved, but he started only five games in 38 appearances in 2019.