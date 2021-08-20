Chicago Cubs unveil a new Hall of Fame at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs’ vision for a new Hall of Fame at Wrigley Field officially became a reality this week.

The team unveiled the plaques featuring the 56 initial honorees, a combination of former players, managers, broadcasters, announcers and executives, as part of the organization’s rededication event to signify the official completion of the historic ballpark’s renovations and expansion.

Creating a Hall of Fame within Wrigley had been a focus of the Cubs for several years. The organization worked with team historian Ed Hartig to determine how they wanted to recognize past players.

“Specifically, it really started with the flags on the roof of the ballpark and trying to think about, we’re starting to win titles and we’re going to run out of space on these things, but coinciding with the culmination of this project, we have to look at how we’ve done in the past,” executive vice president of sales and marketing Colin Faulkner told the Tribune.

The Cubs developed a tiered system of recognition that can range from a statue outside Wrigley to a retired number, a name on a flag or, now, a plaque in the Hall of Fame located beneath the left-field bleachers. Anyone with a ticket to a game will be able to access the Hall of Fame area. The Cubs talked with other teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers, about how their teams’ Hall of Fames operate. The Philadelphia Phillies’ Wall of Fame was one of the setups that inspired Faulkner after seeing it when he took his sons to a game at Citizen Bank Park.

Recommended for you…

The plaques feature those who were formerly part of the Walk of Fame (1992-98) and the old team Hall of Fame (1982-86). Margaret Donahue, known for breaking gender barriers as MLB’s first female officer who was not a team owner, is the lone 2021 inductee.

“Here’s a chance to do it right,” Hartig said. ”The old Hall of Fame, there was no space for it in the ballpark. This is a really a nice, dedicated spot, (and) they can expand. They gave me a lot of freedom in helping to pick — how were we going to decide who goes in?”

Each Hall of Famer’s plaque includes a photo of the inductee, their signature and a biography. Hartig said the signatures created some challenges.

“Finding autographs, that was interesting,” Hartig said. “You’re finding old payroll checks online and you’re flipping through and so forth. William Hulbert, there is one picture of him; it’s always the same photo. We went with basic stuff (for the bio), how many times you were an All-Star, MVP, stuff like that. Some guys like Ernie (Banks), how do you fit it all on one plaque?”

A committee will determine who is inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame in the future, though the panel has not been finalized. Faulkner said they have started talking to some people about the committee, internally and externally, with the goal of having the group in place by the fall. Once the committee convenes, a plan will be created for what the process will entail to select someone for the Hall of Fame.

The basic criteria to be inducted requires being a Cub for five or more years or making a significant contribution to the organization through service or time. It’s unclear whether at least one person will be inducted every year. That is among the details still being worked out. One of the notable names not included among the initial 56 plaques in the Hall of Fame is outfielder Sammy Sosa, who has a complicated relationship with the Cubs.

“In that case, (Sosa) would qualify,” Faulkner said of the current criteria. “It’ll then be up to the committee of folks to decide, he fits that criteria, then once we put that committee and that process in place, that’ll be up to that process.

“Is it one person, two people (annually) inducted — we’ve gotten some advice and information from other teams. I don’t think we’re going to run out of people, but I also think you want to be really thoughtful about who you’re putting in there.”

A one-hour program at Gallagher Way preceded the Hall of Fame unveiling. The event featured speeches by Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts, co-owner Laura Ricketts, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, president of business operations Crane Kenney and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred as well as a video message from mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“We accomplished our primary goal of winning the World Series, and as I stand here before you today, I promise we plan to win another — at least one more,” Tom Ricketts said during a four-minute speech.

Manfred did not make any official Field of Dreams or All-Star game announcements during his brief remarks. However, Manfred confirmed to the Tribune and NBC Sports Chicago afterward that the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds have been chosen for the next Field of Dreams game on Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. He said there are a few details still needing to be worked out.

The Chicago White Sox played the New York Yankees last week in the inaugural Field of Dreams game.

Although Manfred recalled being at Wrigley the last time the Cubs hosted the All-Star Game in 1990, it does not sound like a Midsummer Classic return to the North Side is imminent. Currently, only the 2022 (Los Angeles Dodgers) and 2026 (Philadelphia Phillies) All-Star Games have been awarded to a team.

“We’ve got a lot of demand for All-Star Games,” Manfred told the two outlets. “I think you need a really good city-club partnership. I have every confidence that the Cubs can make that kind of partnership, and we’d love to be here. It’s just a question of where they fall in line.”

Manfred did not want to comment on a report regarding MLB’s proposal to the players union during a recent face-to-face meeting for a salary floor in the next collective bargaining agreement, which expires Dec. 1.

“It’s where it should be, we’re meeting — that’s how the process works,” Manfred said. “My view of the world is that the owners are 100% committed to having an agreement at or about the deadline of Dec. 1, and I’m optimistic we’re going to be able to deliver on that commitment.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0