Column: Bryant's versatility has been major asset for Cubs

Bryant played a pivotal role in the Cubs’ 6-5 extra-innings walk-off win Wednesday to sweep the Dodgers. In the 10th, he perfectly played a carom off the center-field ivy-covered brick wall on Max Muncy’s double, firing a throw to shortstop Javier Báez, whose relay throw to catcher Willson Contreras nailed Justin Turner at the plate to end the inning.

The sequence limited the Dodgers to only one run on the hit, keeping the Cubs within one heading to the bottom of the inning. The Cubs tied it and then won the game in the 11th. Afterward, Ross said Bryant’s angle on Muncy’s ball was huge in setting up the game-saving relay.

“I thought that was one of the best relays we’ve had since I’ve been here that I can remember for a while,” Ross said.

At 6-foot-5, Bryant’s physique isn’t prototypical for a third baseman. Troy Glaus is the most notable big-leaguer in the last 25 years to play third at that height, starting 1,307 games at the position. Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm also stands at 6-foot-5.

There was speculation at the time Bryant was drafted in 2013 whether he could stick at third. Eight years later, Bryant has started 605 games as the Cubs’ third baseman.