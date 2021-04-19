Column: Despite some early issues, here are 12 things we like about the start of the Cubs and White Sox seasons

The start of the 2021 season has been a mixed bag for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

The Cubs came into the new year with low outside expectations, but somehow managed to make them even lower after the first 15 games. The Sox were touted as World Series contenders, but are still trying to get above the .500 mark.

We’ve addressed the Cubs’ hitting woes and the Sox’s bullpen issues ad nauseam, but there have been plenty of good things to discuss as well.

Here are 12 things we’re happy with so far.

1. Yermín Mercedes

His 8-for-8 start was historic and the .717 slugging percentage through Sunday was sixth in the majors. But the best part about the “Yerminator” is seeing how much joy he gets out of playing the game.

Oh, and he can pitch too.

2. Kris Bryant

The Cubs third baseman is healthy again and has an OPS of 1.015, an early sign his struggles of last year were related to injuries.

“People forget every year Kris Bryant has had 550 at-bats he’s had a 900-plus OPS,” agent Scott Boras said. “You go and find the number of major leaguers that can say that. Just keep watching.”