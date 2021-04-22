Column: If the Chicago Cubs hope to contend this season, their weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers could be a big one

That’s why the three-game series against the Brewers could carry a bit more significance than your run-of-the-mill, late-April matchup between division rivals who dislike each other.

Because of reasons no one really can comprehend, the schedule-makers decided the Cubs and Brewers would play each other in three of the first seven series of the 2021 season — or almost half (nine) of the Cubs’ first 21 games. By Sunday night they’ll have seen more of Craig Counsell and Brandon Woodruff than some members of their own families.

The Brewers so far have taken advantage of the Cubs’ contact issues behind two of the top starters in the game, Corbin Burnes and Woodruff. Burnes and Woodruff have dominated the Cubs in their three combined starts, allowing one run on six hits over 19 innings with 24 strikeouts.

The Cubs will miss Burnes in the weekend series, just as they were fortunate to dodge Mets ace Jacob deGrom Thursday night after he was pushed back a day in the rotation.

You could argue this is the worst time for the Cubs to be facing the Brewers again, and you might be right. The Brewers are coming off a three-game sweep of the Padres in San Diego and have the third-ranked staff in the majors with a 2.71 ERA, while the Cubs are just beginning to find their bearings after the brutal offensive start.