Corn Crib making adjustments to accommodate Kernels Collegiate League spectators

NORMAL – Between fixed seating for about 5,000 and vast grassy areas, the Corn Crib has enjoyed plenty of room to operate since opening in 2010.

The Normal CornBelters organization plans to make good use of those expanses starting Wednesday when the Kernels Collegiate League opens a six-week run at the Corn Crib.

“We’ve been communicating with the McLean County Health Department and the state,” general manager Todd Kunze said of the return process from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will be following all of those guidelines.”

With Phase Four of Restore Illinois beginning last week, Kunze said the team has been told games at the Corn Crib may feature “20 percent capacity on the lower end and 50 percent on the high end. We’ve been hearing different things.”

“When you add the grass berms to the seats, we’re easily around the 10,000 mark (capacity),” said Kunze. “We’re really fortunate the building is the size it is. It’s a luxury to have.”

The Kernels Collegiate League will play doubleheaders beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays until Aug. 9.