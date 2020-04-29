CornBelters, Prospect League delay season opening until at least July 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — The Normal CornBelters won't be playing until at least July 1.

The Prospect League announced Wednesday it was delaying its season from May 28 to July 1. The new opening day is subject to decisions by national, state and local governments, as well as health organizations and medical recommendations and group gathering guidelines because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel remains our first and foremost priority," said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien.

"We fully understand that our 2020 season will be determined by the leaders in each of our five host states, our 12 municipalities and counties, as well as decisions by our ballpark lessors. We are extremely hopeful this decision by the Prospect League Board of Directors can be met."

A revised 2020 schedule will be available soon.

The CornBelters began play in the summer collegiate Prospect League last year after nine seasons as an independent professional team in the Frontier League. The team plays its home games at the Corn Crib.