CornBelters, Prospect League delay season opening until July 1

"Two things we have to consider are our playoff structure and how many days of rest," said Stembridge. "We're getting feedback from college coaches and our coaches to determine what that looks like."

The Prospect League said a revised schedule will be available soon.

"The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel remains our first and foremost priority," said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien.

"We fully understand that our 2020 season will be determined by the leaders in each of our five host states, our 12 municipalities and counties, as well as decisions by our ballpark lessors. We are extremely hopeful this decision by the Prospect League Board of Directors can be met."

The CornBelters began play in the Prospect League last year after nine seasons as an independent professional team in the Frontier League and finished 21-39.

Because Prospect League players usually are coming off their college seasons, Stembridge said three to four days of practice were all that were needed to be ready for the season.