CornBelters, Prospect League delay season opening until July 1

NORMAL — Will there be "Play Ball!" this summer at the Corn Crib?
Normal CornBelters co-owner Matt Stembridge is cautiously optimistic the answer is yes, especially after the Prospect League announced Wednesday it has pushed back Opening Day from May 28 to July 1.
The new start date for the 12-team wood-bat league for college players is subject to decisions by national, state and local governments, as well as health organizations and medical recommendations and group gathering guidelines because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
"In getting feedback from each municipality that is within Illinois with our teams and in our markets, we felt strongly June may be difficult to do that as businesses reopen and we get educated on what policies and practices are in place to reopen," said Steinbridge, who has an ownership stake in three of the league's five Illinois franchises.
"We felt July we could see a number of businesses start to do well and have practices established, and we felt good we could play from July on."
Instead of a 60-game season, Stembridge said the Prospect League is shooting for 42 to 46 games. The league has to finish by Aug. 15 per NCAA rules, according to Stembridge.
"Two things we have to consider are our playoff structure and how many days of rest," said Stembridge. "We're getting feedback from college coaches and our coaches to determine what that looks like."
The Prospect League said a revised schedule will be available soon.
"The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel remains our first and foremost priority," said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien.
"We fully understand that our 2020 season will be determined by the leaders in each of our five host states, our 12 municipalities and counties, as well as decisions by our ballpark lessors. We are extremely hopeful this decision by the Prospect League Board of Directors can be met."
The CornBelters began play in the Prospect League last year after nine seasons as an independent professional team in the Frontier League and finished 21-39.
Because Prospect League players usually are coming off their college seasons, Stembridge said three to four days of practice were all that were needed to be ready for the season.
However, this year is different because college seasons were cancelled. Stembridge expects a "training camp" to last at least a week before the opener.
"Because we have an extra month now, we have an opportunity to make sure those guys are ready to go once they get here and ready to play," he said. "They'll be coming out of their individual state's lockdowns they have in the time prior getting to us.
"There are a lot of advantages to try and push back (the season starting) and still allowing us to have a pretty complete season starting July 1."
Several summer college leagues have canceled their seasons already. Stembridge said some of those players have reached out to the Prospect League for an opportunity to play.
The league has increased roster sizes from 32 to 34 to allow each team to carry two more pitchers because college seasons were canceled.
Clayton Hicks was named the CornBelters' new manager in March. Hicks, the associate head coach and pitching coach at Danville Area Community College, was the Hannibal Hoots manager the last two summers in the Prospect League.
Stembridge said the Town of Normal has been "awesome" in working with the CornBelters toward a possible July 1 opening.
"We absolutely want to make sure fans, players and staff are safe," said Stembridge. "We have contacted a lot of our players and encouraged them you need to run, hit and throw as much as you can."
The Midwest Collegiate League also announced Wednesday the start of its season will be delayed.
The league, which includes the Bloomington Bobcats, was scheduled to begin its 11th season in late May. No official start date has been announced as the league continues to monitor state regulations in Illinois and Indiana in addition to the CDC’s national recommendations.
“We are committed to doing everything within our power to provide our players with the opportunity to take the field and continue their baseball growth if and when it is safe to do so," MCL Commissioner Don Popravak said. "The health and safety of everyone involved will remain our foremost priority.”
