CornBelters, Prospect League hope to begin playing baseball in late May as scheduled

“They may have some decisions coming down from the schools,” he said. “But our position as a league is we want to play.”

Prospect League rosters are largely assembled in the fall, but Stembridge said the cancellation of the remainder of the season by many universities has added a couple wrinkles.

“There is a ton of fluidity. About a third of your roster may get hurt or reach an innings (pitched) cap,” said Stembridge. “Another portion might come late because they are playing in the postseason. That will look different this year. We will have our whole roster to start the year with very little turnover.”

Bastien and Stembridge said Prospect League teams are receiving calls from college players who had not planned on playing summer ball but now want to play because their college seasons have been cut short.

“We have started to get interest from players across the country,” Stembridge said. “We did see a lot of players reach out to us (Thursday) who were looking for a place to play.”