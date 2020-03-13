CornBelters, Prospect League hope to begin playing baseball in late May as scheduled

For a change, let’s discuss a baseball game that has not been postponed.
The Normal CornBelters and the Prospect League are hopeful their season will begin without delay on May 28.
“We’ve had internal discussions within the league in preparation of what our response would be,” Normal co-owner Matt Stembridge said Friday of the coronavirus outbreak that has halted play in major league and college baseball.
”Our plan is to operate as scheduled as of right now until we learn anything differently. We'll see what information becomes available.”
Prospect League commissioner Dennis Bastien said he “supports the decisions being made across the world and in this country understanding full well the safety and health of all are in the forefront of any decision made.
"However, it’s still two-and-a-half months from the start of our season and we remain positive. This is uncharted waters, but as far as our clubs are concerned it's business as usual. We'll have to monitor the situation, keep praying and hope all is well.”
Stembridge, part of an ownership group that oversees the Normal, Quincy and O’Fallon franchises, said there are potential complications with Prospect League teams that use college stadiums as home fields.
“They may have some decisions coming down from the schools,” he said. “But our position as a league is we want to play.”
Prospect League rosters are largely assembled in the fall, but Stembridge said the cancellation of the remainder of the season by many universities has added a couple wrinkles.
“There is a ton of fluidity. About a third of your roster may get hurt or reach an innings (pitched) cap,” said Stembridge. “Another portion might come late because they are playing in the postseason. That will look different this year. We will have our whole roster to start the year with very little turnover.”
Bastien and Stembridge said Prospect League teams are receiving calls from college players who had not planned on playing summer ball but now want to play because their college seasons have been cut short.
“We have started to get interest from players across the country,” Stembridge said. “We did see a lot of players reach out to us (Thursday) who were looking for a place to play.”
Stembridge indicated Rick White will not return as Normal manager and a new field boss will likely be announced next week.
The CornBelters are taking a wait and see attitude toward such events as the Michael Collins Invitational. The high school baseball event is scheduled April 30 to May 2.
Education Days, where area elementary school classes attend a Heartland game, also could be effected.
