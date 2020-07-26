Cruz homers twice and Twins pound White Sox

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Jake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox, 14-2, on Sunday.

Cruz added two doubles and drove in seven runs for the reigning AL Central champion Twins, who won two of three. Maeda (1-0), a Japanese right-hander who was traded in February from the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed two runs and struck out six in five innings.

Highly touted rookie Luis Robert hit his first career home run and right-hander Reynaldo López (0-1) and left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited early with injuries for the White Sox.

Cave hit his second career grand slam in the first. Jiménez crashed into the fence chasing the ball and left the following inning because he was light headed.

Cruz hit a three-run double before Eddie Rosario doubled and Luis Arraez singled to extend the Twins' lead to 9-0 in the second inning.

Cruz smacked a 435-foot solo shot in the fourth and added a three-run drive in the eighth for his 35th career multi-homer game. He went 7 for 13 with 10 RBIs and three home runs in the series.

Marwin Gonzalez added a solo shot in the ninth for the Twins, who hit a major league-record 307 homers last season.