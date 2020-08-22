Cubs 3B Kris Bryant goes on IL with finger injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Saturday night with a sprained finger on his left hand.

Bryant also got an injection for his ailing left wrist on Tuesday. The injuries occurred when he made a diving attempt on César Hernández's flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland on Aug. 12.

The 2016 NL MVP hasn't played since Monday's doubleheader split against St. Louis. The IL move is retroactive to Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Bryant is batting just .177 with 20 strikeouts in 14 games.

About three hours before Saturday night's game with the White Sox, Cubs manager David Ross said the hope was the team could avoid putting Bryant on the IL.

The team did not announce a corresponding roster move.

