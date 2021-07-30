Cubs close World Series chapter, trading Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Craig Kimbrel at deadline

When the Chicago Cubs drafted Kris Bryant with the No. 2 pick in 2013, the organization envisioned the third baseman becoming a cornerstone of a franchise enduring a tough rebuild.

Eight years later, with a National League Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, four All-Star honors and a World Series title to his name, Bryant lived up to expectations as he helped usher in one of the winningest eras of Cubs baseball. After trading Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees on Thursday and Javier Báez to the Mets on Friday, the Cubs traded Bryant to the San Francisco Giants minutes before Friday’s trade deadline to officially close that chapter.

In return, the Cubs received prospects right-hander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario.

When asked trade rumors this week, Bryant sounded ready for the speculation to be over.

“Some of this stuff is just exhausting. It really is,” he said after Tuesday’s loss. “And I’m just trying to do my best to keep my focus where it needs to be and help whoever I can along the way here and just take everything in stride. And whatever happens, it’s out of my control.”

Bryant didn’t rule out a return to the Cubs if the organization wants to bring him back.

“I feel like I’ve always been really consistent in that,” Bryant said. “Sometimes the narrative out there has never been right, and it’s been frustrating for me to see some of that. But deep down in my heart, I know I’ve had some of the best memories here and the best times in my life. It’d be really stupid of me not to say hey, if they wanted me here, of course I’m always going to listen because Chicago is a special place to me.”

The 29-year-old Bryant showed off his defensive versatility this year while being the Cubs’ best all-around hitter. He started at least 10 games at five different positions — third base, all three outfield spots and first base — and his comfort playing all over the diamond provided manager David Ross flexibility to optimize his lineup daily.

Bryant departs the Cubs with 160 career home runs, 465 RBIs, a .279/.378/.508 slash line and 134 OPS+ in 833 games.

Baez part of trade

Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams were dealt to the New York Mets a little more than an hour before Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

In return, the Cubs received outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. A first-round selection (19th) in the 2020 draft, Crow-Armstrong, 19, played six games this season with Single-A St. Lucie, hitting .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles and four RBIs before suffering a right shoulder injury in May.

Since the Cubs drafted Báez with the ninth pick in the 2011 draft, his raw power has been a staple of his offensive production. While his strikeout totals can be problematic — he leads the National League in the category — Báez still is one of the more entertaining players in baseball. He has been nicked up at times this season, including not starting three games this week because of a sore left heel. But Báez has been one of their most valuable all-around players.

In 91 games this season, Báez is hitting .248 with a .292 on-base percentage, .775 OPS, 108 OPS+ and a team-leading 22 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Williams, 29, departs after signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cubs in February. After missing six weeks following an appendectomy, Williams made three appearances, including two starts, posting a 4.20 ERA since returning in early July. His last start Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks was one of his best of the season. Williams tossed 6⅓ shutout innings and struck out six without walking a batter.

Williams’ departure opens a rotation spot for left-hander Justin Steele, who has been building at Triple A to transition from the bullpen into a starting role.

White Sox land Kimbrel

The Cubs sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the Sox for second baseman Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer.

The deal gives the Sox one of the best one-two late-inning punches in the majors with Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks. And the Cubs receive two young players who have already shown some of their potential in the big leagues.

“We viewed Craig as the premier relief pitcher available at this trade deadline, and so we knew the cost would be steep in terms of parting with young talent,” said Sox general manager Rick Hahn in a statement. “But we recognize the special opportunity that currently exists and our team, our clubhouse and our fans deserve to know we will do everything we can to reach the postseason and win meaningful games in October.”

Madrigal, 24, underwent season-ending surgery on June 15 to repair his torn right hamstring. The No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft ends the 2021 season with a .305/.349/.425 slash line, 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 21 RBIs and 30 runs in 54 games.

Heuer, 25, made a big impact out of the pen as a rookie in 2020, going 3-0 with a 1.52 ERA in 21 appearances. The right-hander hasn’t found that same consistency this season. He’s 4-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 40 appearances.

It’s the second swap between the two Chicago baseball teams this week, with relief pitcher Ryan Tepera traded Thursday.

Kimbrel, the active leader in all-time saves with 371, has been one of baseball’s best relievers in an All-Star season. Kimbrel has held opposing hitters to a .106 average, .190 on-base percentage and .336 OPS this season while his 0.49 ERA tops MLB relievers.

After signing with the Cubs in June 2019, Kimbrel struggled, finishing the year with a 6.53 ERA, and those issues carried into the shortened 2020 season. But he got on track last September and since then Kimbrel owns a 0.41 ERA (two earned runs in 44 innings), going 24 of 26 in save opportunities. Kimbrel’s 2.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) leads all big league relievers.

Kimbrel was an attractive trade asset for the Cubs beyond his stellar numbers. He’s more than just a rental piece; Kimbrel has a $16 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. While that’s not an insignificant number — only five MLB relievers currently have an average annual value salary of at least $16 million — Kimbrel brings a Hall of Fame-caliber resume to his new team.

