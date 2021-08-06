 Skip to main content
Cubs place Heyward on IL because of finger inflammation

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Friday because of inflammation in his left index finger.

Manager David Ross said the finger has been bothering Heyward for “a pretty good bit” and he aggravated it taking batting practice at Colorado this week. Heyward is batting .198 with six homers and 22 RBIs.

The Cubs also recalled outfielder Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa. He was acquired July 26 from Oakland in the deal that sent reliever Andrew Chafin to the Athletics.

