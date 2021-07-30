Cubs reportedly trade closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox

The Chicago Cubs need to find a new closer.

Veteran right-hander Craig Kimbrel has reportedly been traded to the White Sox on Friday, hours before the MLB trade deadline ended.

It’s the second swap between the two Chicago baseball teams this week, with relief pitcher Ryan Tepera traded yesterday.

Kimbrel, the active leader in all-time saves with 371, has been one of baseball’s best relievers in an All-Star season. Kimbrel has held opposing hitters to a .106 average, .190 on-base percentage and .336 OPS this season while his 0.49 ERA tops MLB relievers.

After signing with the Cubs in June 2019, Kimbrel struggled, finishing the year with a 6.53 ERA, and those issues carried into the shortened 2020 season. But he got on track last September and since then Kimbrel owns a 0.41 ERA (two earned runs in 44 innings), going 24-of-26 in save opportunities. Kimbrel’s 2.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) leads all big-league relievers.

Kimbrel was an attractive trade asset for the Cubs beyond his stellar numbers. He’s more than just a rental piece; Kimbrel has a $16 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. While that’s not an insignificant number — only five MLB relievers currently have an average annual value salary of at least $16 million — Kimbrel brings a Hall of Fame-caliber resume to his new team.

