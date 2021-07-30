Cubs reportedly trade Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets

For the last eight years, Javier Báez has dazzled on the diamond.

Báez earned his “El Mago” nickname with soft hands, a powerful arm, a quick glove, highlight-reel plays and an energizing style of play.

Those days have come to an end in Chicago.

Báez became the latest player the Cubs have traded. They reportedly dealt the shortstop and pitcher Trevor Williams to the New York Mets a little more than an hour before Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Multiple reports — ESPN, The Athletic and others — had Báez going to the Big Apple.

Since the Cubs drafted Báez with the 9th pick in the 2011 draft, his raw power has been a staple of his offensive production. While his strikeout totals can be problematic, — he currently leads the National League in the category — Báez still is one of the more entertaining players in baseball. He has been nicked up at times this season, including not starting three games this week because of a sore left heel. But Báez has been one of their most valuable all-around players.

In 91 games this season, Báez is hitting .248 with a .292 on-base percentage, .775 OPS, 108 OPS+ and a team-leading 22 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0