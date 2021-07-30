Cubs reportedly trade Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets

Cubs shortstop Javy Baez pulled off some of the craziest baserunning you'll ever see, starting a pickle while running to first in order to get a run to score, and then he somehow ended up on 2nd.
For the last eight years, Javier Báez has dazzled on the diamond.
Báez earned his “El Mago” nickname with soft hands, a powerful arm, a quick glove, highlight-reel plays and an energizing style of play.
Those days have come to an end in Chicago.
Báez became the latest player the Cubs have traded. They reportedly dealt the shortstop and pitcher Trevor Williams to the New York Mets a little more than an hour before Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.
Multiple reports — ESPN, The Athletic and others — had Báez going to the Big Apple.
Chicago Cubs' Javier Báez has been traded to the Mets.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Since the Cubs drafted Báez with the 9th pick in the 2011 draft, his raw power has been a staple of his offensive production. While his strikeout totals can be problematic, — he currently leads the National League in the category — Báez still is one of the more entertaining players in baseball. He has been nicked up at times this season, including not starting three games this week because of a sore left heel. But Báez has been one of their most valuable all-around players.
In 91 games this season, Báez is hitting .248 with a .292 on-base percentage, .775 OPS, 108 OPS+ and a team-leading 22 home runs and 65 RBIs.
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez
Cubs Mariners Spring Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits during a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners.
Associated Press
US-NEWS-CUBS-CARDINALS-SERIES-IN-LONDON-IS-2-TB.jpg
Cubs shortstop Javier Baez is about to get a big payday — either from the Cubs or in free agency. But the road to this point wasn't without obstacles.
Armando L. Sanchez, Chicago Tribune
Brewers Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts after being forced out at first base during the fifth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 1 in Chicago.
Randy Kindred
Cubs Mets Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini, right, celebrates with teammate Javier Baez (9) after Baez and Kris Bryant also scored on his seventh-inning three-run home run Thursday night against the Mets in New York.
KATHY WILLENS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cubs Mets Baseball
Chicago Cubs' shortstop Javier Baez watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets late late month in New York.
Randy Kindred
Athletics Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, right, celebrates with Nicholas Castellanos, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning Monday night at Chicago.
Randy Kindred
Brewers Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, right, is greeted by Kris Bryant, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning Friday in Chicago.
Jim Benson
Cubs Giants Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, right, hits a double during the third inning of Wednesday's game in San Francisco. Baez also homered in the Cubs' 4-1 win over the Giants.
Jim Benson
Padres Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, talks with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado during the first inning in Chicago on Sunday.
Associated Press
Padres Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, left, tags out San Diego Padres' Wil Myers at second during the ninth inning Saturday in Chicago.
Randy Kindred
Padres Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres in Chicago.
Randy Kindred
Padres Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, is greeted by Javier Baez (9) after hitting a grand slam home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning Friday in Chicago.
Randy Kindred
APTOPIX Pirates Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9) makes a play on Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) to start a double play to end the game during the ninth inning on Saturday in Chicago.
Associated Press
Cubs Reds Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts after hitting a grand slam home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jared Hughes during the eighth inning on Saturday.
Associated Press
Mets Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9) hits a three run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Chicago.
Matt Marton, Associated Press
Mets Cubs Baseball
The Cubs' Javier Baez (9) rounds the bases after he hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Mets in Chicago. Baez's 100th career blast sent the Cubs a 5-3 victory.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mets Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, celebrates his home run against the New York Mets with Jason Heyward during the seventh inning of Thursday night's game at Wrigley Field.
Randy Kindred
Cubs Dodgers Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, shown here in Friday's game at Los Angeles, was called up during the Cubs' rebuild in 2014.
Randy Kindred
Cubs Dodgers Baseball
Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy, right, pivots to throw to first over The Cubs' Javier Baez, left, to get Kris Bryant at first for a double play in the third inning of Sunday night's game in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 3-2.
ALEX GALLARDO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cubs Rockies Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez connects for a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Phillip Diehl in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DAVID ZALUBOWSKI
Associated Press
APTOPIX Cardinals Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Matt Marton
Cubs Rangers Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Mark Zagunis (2) and Anthony Rizzo (44) greet Javier Baez (9) at home plate after Baez' home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Richard W. Rodriguez
javierbaez
Javier Baez (9)
A wild one at Wrigley
Above: The Cubs' Javier Baez connects on a no-ball, two-strike pitch for a game-tying RBI double in the eighth inning of Tuesday night's NL wild card game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The game was tied 1-1 in the ninth inning at Pantagraph press time. For a complete game story, visit online at . Pantagraph.com
Left: Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws against the Rockies in the first inning of Tuesday's NL wild card game. Lester worked six innings, giving up one run with nine strikeouts and one walk.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Javier Baez
The Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez has to lean back to catch a fly ball hit by the Kansas City Royals' Carlos Peguero during an exhibition game Sunday in Mesa, Ariz.
Associated Press
Javier Baez, Omar Malave
World's Javier Baez, right, is greeted by third base coach Omar Malave, left, after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game against Team United States, Sunday, July 13, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Chicago Cubs fan
A young fan of the Chicago Cubs holds up placard to welcome the Cubs second baseman Javier Baez who was about to play in his third game since being called up from the Cubs farm team in Iowa as the Cubs face the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game in Denver on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
081514-blm-spt-2cubs
The Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts to striking out during the fourth inning of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago.
Paul Beaty, Associated Press
SPORTS-BBN-CUBS-BAEZ-GARRETT-TB
The Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez is congratulated after scoring on Anthony Rizzo's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, May 12.
John J. Kim, Chicago Tribune
Baez on the ball
The Cubs Javier Báez connects with the ball during the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington. Baez lost to the Dodgers' Max Muncy, 16-15.
ALEX BRANDON, AP
APTOPIX Cubs Braves Baseball
Chicago's Javier Baez has established himself as one of the faces of the Cubs.
Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!