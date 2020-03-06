Cubs RHP Darvish feeling better after sick day

MESA, Ariz. — Amid widespread concern about the coronavirus, Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish decided to be extra careful after he developed a cough this week.

The Japanese right-hander visited with at least two doctors and stayed away from the team for a day before throwing three innings in a simulated game Friday.

Darvish said he started to cough after practice Wednesday. He was still coughing and sneezing a little bit on Thursday, so he called Nao Masamoto in the Cubs' player development and amateur scouting department before going to the team's spring training facility.

Darvish was met by team physician Dr. Stephen Adams in the parking lot, and Adams sent Darvish to a doctor's office to get checked. Darvish was scratched from his scheduled start against Texas.

"I'm just coughing from two days ago and I feel different than usual, but I just make sure I'm good or not," Darvish said Friday through a translator. "I don't want to be in the clubhouse, if I have the coronavirus or something like that, coming into the clubhouse and spread to everybody, that's not good, right?"