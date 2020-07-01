Baseball returns to Corn Crib as Bollman spearheads Hoots' combined no-hitter

Sharon’s husband Jason was equally enthused.

“I think it’s amazing,” Jason said. “I think everybody misses major league baseball, college baseball and high school baseball. It’s a chance for all these kids who missed their college seasons to get out and play.

"For the adults, it’s even better to get a chance to be out in the fresh air with people a little bit.”

On the field, Bollman struck out six and walked one. Normal West product C.J. Lewis and Erik Kubiatowicz pitched one inning each of the combined no-hitter.

“I felt good. I had all my pitches going. I just had to execute and I did,” said Bollman, who is transferring from Danville Area to Wabash Valley for the fall after decommitting from Toledo. “To get back out there felt awesome. I’m ready for a great summer.”

Bollman allowed just two baserunners and completed the fifth when ISU’s Jeremy Gaines made a sparkling catch in left field on a scorched liner off the bat of Illinois Wesleyan’s Evan Ranneklav.

“I’ve been building up with bullpens,” Bollman said. “I kept my pitch count low and it worked out. I had my slider going. That’s my go-to pitch.”