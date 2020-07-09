Belters improve to 6-1 in Kernels Collegiate League; Klemm strikes out 12, lifts Gems

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Alex Steinbach drove in three runs and four pitchers combined on a seven-hitter as the CornBelters took a 7-2 victory over the Hoots in Kernels Collegiate League action Thursday night at the Corn Crib.

Jack Gilmore took over for the Belters (6-1) after Blake Harseim opened with two hitless innings. Harseim walked three and struck out two.

Gilmore threw 3⅓ innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while fanning three. Joe Byers got two outs in the sixth and Michael Sebby wrapped up with a scoreless seventh.

Mason Burns suffered the loss for the Hoots (4-3). Steinbach's two-run single in the first scored Lincoln Riley and Trevor Minder to give the Belters a 2-0 lead.

Minder scored again in the third on Steinbach's ground out before Brant Vanaman came across on a passed ball. The Belters added another run in the sixth as Bobby Barnard's double plated Jack Schneider.

The Hoots scored two runs in the sixth on Braedon Blackford's double and Charlie Allison's infield single. Parker Mathieson delivered an RBI single and Schneider added a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh for the Belters.